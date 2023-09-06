William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces a Partnership with Littera Education to Provide Personalized, High-Impact Tutoring Based on the Science of Reading

This collaboration enables both Sadlier® and Littera to provide virtual tutoring for students using Sadlier's From Phonics to Reading program authored by early literacy expert Wiley Blevins, EdD.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / William H. Sadlier, Inc. has partnered with Littera Educationto provide personalized, high-impact tutoring using Wiley Blevins's highly acclaimed From Phonics to Reading curriculum to help schools and districts put students on the path to reading success.



Sadlier_LOGO

William H. Sadlier, Inc. logo





Many students continue to face difficulties learning to read, as evidenced by declines in fourth grade reading scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). This partnership offers a means for targeting students' early literacy skills in need of improvement and creating a personalized learning experience to put them on a path for achieving significant growth.

From Phonics to Reading is a research-based foundational skills program aligned with the Science of Reading. This program addresses all the foundation skills and fosters students' understanding and working knowledge of print concepts, phonological awareness, phonics and word recognition, and fluency. It has received "Meets Expectations" by EdReports, an independent, nonprofit, education-led, curriculum reviewer of K-12 instructional materials.

"Students have a wide range of foundational skill needs," said Theresa Thompson, President and CEO of Sadlier. "With the From Phonics to Reading curriculum, Littera virtual tutors can provide rich, impactful, high-quality, individualized phonics instruction and practice to every student who needs it." Learn more here.

Using the Littera Tutoring Management System (TMS), Littera virtual tutors can deliver the From Phonics to Reading curriculum to students in 1:1 or small group tutoring sessions. As tutors log feedback in the Littera TMS, districts can monitor student progress in real time.

"Combining a comprehensive, evidence-based early literacy program with the individualized care and attention of a highly trained tutor is a powerful combination for early readers," said Justin Serrano, CEO and co-founder of Littera. "Littera puts relationships first, pairing students with a consistent tutor so they build trust and rapport as they develop key skills. This not only helps students progress at a faster rate, but it helps them develop a love for reading."

About Sadlier

For over 190 years, William H. Sadlier, Inc. has been dedicated to preparing K-12 students for success in academics with rigorous English Language Arts and Mathematics programs. Sadlier offers a variety of educational solutions from print to technology. For information, visit www.SadlierSchool.com.

About Littera

Littera customizes high-impact tutoring for K-12 schools and districts by supporting any student, subject, schedule, or staffing model. With our virtual tutors, curriculum integrations, and the Littera Tutoring Management System, schools can reach every learner with individualized support. For information, visit www.litteraeducation.com.

Contact Information

Theresa Thompson

President and CEO

tthompson@sadlier.com

212-227-2120

SOURCE: William H. Sadlier, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780922/william-h-sadlier-inc-announces-a-partnership-with-littera-education-to-provide-personalized-high-impact-tutoring-based-on-the-science-of-reading