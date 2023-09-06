Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023

WKN: A2QRSP | ISIN: SE0015657788 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FE
Frankfurt
06.09.23
09:15 Uhr
8,150 Euro
+0,030
+0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACQ BURE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACQ BURE AB 5-Tage-Chart
06.09.2023 | 13:23
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för ACQ Bure AB uppdateras / The observation status for ACQ Bure AB is updated (115/23)

Den 20 april 2023, gavs aktierna i ACQ Bure AB ("ACQ" eller "Bolaget")
observationsstatus efter att ACQ offentliggjort information om att ACQ och
Yubico AB ("Yubico") antagit en gemensam fusionsplan enligt vilken ACQ skulle
komma att absorbera Yubico, medförande en ny noteringsprocess hos Nasdaq
Stockholm AB och då för listning på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Idag, den 6 september 2023, offentliggjorde ACQ ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget ansökt om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i ACQ Bure AB (ACQ SPAC, ISIN-kod
SE0015657788, orderboks-ID 219986). 

On April 20, 2023, the shares in ACQ Bure AB ("ACQ" or the "Company") were
given observation status after the Company had disclosed information that ACQ
and Yubico AB ("Yubico") had adopted a joint merger plan, according to which
ACQ would absorb Yubico, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq
Stockholm AB for listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Today, September 6, 2023, ACQ issued a press release with information that the
Company had applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the instruments
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in ACQ Bure AB (ACQ SPAC, ISIN-code
SE0015657788, order book ID 219986). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
