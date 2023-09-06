Sao Paulo-based Clean Energy Latin America says green hydrogen could be produced in Brazil at a levelized cost of hydrogen (LCoH) of $2.87 and $3.56 per kg in some strategic locations.From pv magazine Brazil Sao Paulo-based consulting firm Clean Energy Latin America (CELA) has launched a green hydrogen production cost index that applies to several Brazilian states. The new tool was developed based on CELA's own modeling and its experience with multiple H2V projects in Brazil. It said it will be updated every six months. The cost index for producing green hydrogen in Brazil takes into account ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...