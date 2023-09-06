Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Aalborg CSP ("Aalborg CSP"), a premier developer of solar thermal collectors designed to facilitate heat generation without the reliance on conventional fuel combustion.

The LOI, signed August 31, 2023 outlines the terms and conditions under which FWTC and Aalborg CSP intend to pursue a relationship that will enable FWTC to access Aalborg CSP's flat panel and parabolic solar thermal solution offerings for integration into FWTC'S proprietary Forward Osmosis ("FO") technology systems, specific to Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) applications and where the use of solar thermal integration provides beneficial use to the client. The parties have agreed to work diligently and in good faith to negotiate and finalize a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to effectuate the proposed relationship.

Both FWTC and Aalborg CSP would like to create a mutually beneficial relationship that enables the rapid commercialization of FWTC's industrial Solar-FO process offering integrated with Aalborg CSP's solar thermal offerings (flat panel and/or parabolic) in meeting client needs. FWTC possesses expertise in FO technology and design, complemented by a robust array of technical resources to offer comprehensive project support. However, FWTC acknowledges its limitations in sourcing and constructing solar thermal systems. In contrast, Aalborg CSP brings to the table extensive solar thermal engineering expertise, well-established supply chains, and proficient fabrication capabilities, making them the ideal partner to design, manufacture, and seamlessly integrate solar thermal solutions into FWTC's FO equipment.

By partnering both Aalborg and FWTC anticipate being able to deliver a robust and unique system and process offering enhancing the attractiveness and portfolios of each company. For clarity, this proposed relationship is not a license to either party's proprietary intellectual property but a cooperative relationship between both companies in working together on DLE client opportunities, where integration and use of Aalborg CSP's solar thermal solution offering provides value and benefit to FWTC's customers.

"We are excited to proposed relationship with Aalborg CSP as the integration of their solar thermal energy offerings into our FO designs establishes a new benchmark in energy requirements for extraction and reuse of water from challenging process streams at less than 10 kWh/m3 of electrical energy. FO operations driven by solar thermal enables us to meet and surpass client requirements of reduced CO2 emissions, increased water reuse and sustainable operations as needed by our direct lithium extraction clients in support of their environmental permits and process economics" as quoted by Grant Thornley, VP Engineering Solutions at FWTC.

The LOI is non-binding and subject to various conditions, including but not limited to, satisfactory due diligence, regulatory approvals, and the execution of the Definitive Agreement. There can be no assurance that the relationship contemplated by the LOI will be completed as proposed or at all.

The Company will provide updates as significant developments occur, and it anticipates disclosing further details upon the execution of the Definitive Agreement.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

About Aalborg CSP.

Aalborg CSP A/S is a leading developer and supplier of innovative, renewable technologies with the vision Changing Energy aiming at changing the way energy is produced and stored today. We design and supply green solutions and integrated energy systems based on solar power, energy storage within power-to-X (PTXHEAT and PTXSALT), heat exchange and much more for industries and power plants worldwide. For more information, please visit www.aalborgcsp.com.

