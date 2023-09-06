Grid Battery Metals Inc.: Grid Battery Metals to Begin work on its Texas Spring Nevada Lithium Project

COQUITLAM, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL), (OTCQB:EVKRF), (FRA:NMK2) announces that it has contracted the services of Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") a highly experienced Nevada-based mining services company to perform a detailed soil sampling on a 50 m X 100 m spacing on the Texas Spring Lithium Property planned to begin in early September.

For over a decade, Rangefront has combined in-depth expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide mining consulting services, contract labor, field crew services, and vehicular support to the mining industry. With services available across North America, Rangefront will work closely with Grid to provide high-quality soil sampling and mineral exploration program tailored to the Texas Spring Lithium project. Rangefront has quite a bit of experience in the immediate area, having recently completed soil sampling and mineral exploration work on the adjacent Nevada North Lithium Project owned by Surge Battery Metals (TSXV:NILI, OTCQB:NILIF).

Tim Fernback, Grid President & CEO comments "Rangefront is a company that our geological team members have used several times in the past for lithium exploration work in Nevada for both Grid and other companies that we have managed in the past, including Surge Battery Metals, and Fuse Battery Metals. This soil sampling program will take place in early September 2023 and Rangefront will continue to do additional sampling on our Volt Canyon Lithium property in early October 2023. This is part of a methodical and systematic approach to high quality mineral exploration for this highly sought after metal in Nevada. This soil sampling together with planned geophysics and geochemistry on our Nevada properties, will allow us to select drill targets for subsequent exploration programs in the future. "

About Rangefront Geological

Elko Nevada-based Rangefront Geological has combined in-depth expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide mining consulting services, contract labor, field crew services, and vehicular support to the mining industry. With services available across North America, Rangefront works closely with its clients to provide high-quality mineral exploration services.

Qualified Person

Alan Morris is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained within this news release.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com.

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV:NILI, OTC:NILIF) and comprised of 303 mineral claims. Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023).

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.

