Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, announced today management's plan for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on September 6, 2023

Citizens plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on September 6 at 10:15 AM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Singular Research Autumn Equinox Webinar on September 14, 2023

Singular Research will also host a fireside chat webcast with Citizens management on September 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, moderated by a Singular Research analyst. The live, interactive fireside chat webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

LD Micro 16th Annual Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on October 3, 2023

Citizens plans to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles on October 3. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one meeting with Citizens management on LD Micro's online conference platform HERE.

The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The timing of Citizens' presentation webcast and additional information about this conference will be provided by the Company when it is available.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where the Company is a market leader in US Dollar denominated life insurance and accident and health insurance in growing niche markets in the United States, Latin America, and Asia and Home Services, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

Citizens, Inc. Investor Relations Contacts

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps

Email: CIA@darrowir.com (Jeff and Matt)

Phone: 703-297-6917 (Jeff) and 214-597-8200 (Matt)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179668