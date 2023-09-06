WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.
Summary
- Second-quarter revenue of $35.5 million, up 10% YoY, driven by Astro Machine acquisition and continued momentum in aerospace industry
- Second-quarter GAAP results included pre-tax strategic restructuring charges and related expenses totaling $3.5 million
- Second-quarter GAAP net loss per share was $0.22; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which excludes the impact of restructuring charges and retrofit costs, was $0.15
Q2 2024 Financial Highlights
GAAP
Non-GAAP (excluding impact of
(in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 FY
Q2 FY
YoY
Q2 FY
Q2 FY
YoY
Revenue
$35,524
$32,259
10%
$35,524
$32,259
10%
Gross Profit
9,710
11,382
(15%)
12,658
11,382
11%
Gross Margin
27.3%
35.3%
(8.0 pts.)
35.6%
35.3%
0.3 pts.
Operating Expenses
10,908
10,147
7%
10,353
10,147
2%
Operating Income (Loss)
(1,198)
1,235
n/m*
2,305
1,235
87%
Operating Margin
(3.4%)
3.8%
n/m*
6.5%
3.8%
2.7 pts.
Net Income (Loss)
($1,617)
584
n/m*
$1,089
$584
86%
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
($0.22)
$0.08
n/m*
$0.15
$0.08
83%
*Not meaningful
See reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures provided below.
CEO Commentary
"Our second-quarter financial results reflected the strategic realignment of our Product Identification segment, an initiative that allows us to further capitalize on the synergies of our 2022 acquisition of Astro Machine," said Greg Woods, AstroNova's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The strategic realignment enables us to concentrate the segment's resources on the highest-return opportunities by consolidating our PI product line and moving more PI manufacturing from Asia and West Warwick to our Astro Machine plant in Illinois. Although the realignment had a negative effect on our GAAP performance in the second quarter, we believe that it puts us in a position to achieve an anticipated annualized cost savings of $2.4 million, benefitting our results in the quarters to come.
"Aside from the restructuring impact, we continued to make operating efficiency improvements in Q2 and we posted double-digit top-line growth highlighted by Astro Machine and ongoing momentum in the aerospace market," Woods said. "Additionally, we have accelerated our new product development program and, this quarter, we will introduce four new innovative PI products for labeling applications as well as direct-to-package overprinting and high-speed mailing and addressing. These and other new products are among the solutions we will showcase in the coming weeks at major industry events including PACK EXPO in Las Vegas, Labelexpo Europe in Brussels, and PRINTING United Expo in Atlanta.
"In our Test & Measurement segment, robust airline passenger traffic and increased aircraft deliveries are creating stronger demand trends for our aerospace printers, supplies, and services. We continue to focus on upgrading and transitioning aerospace customers to our more advanced and feature-rich ToughWriter family of printers, which will help us achieve greater economies of scale as we move forward," Woods concluded.
Second-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary
Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $35.5 million, up 10.1% from the year-earlier period. The growth reflected higher revenue in the Product Identification segment as a result of the acquisition of Astro Machine, as well as an increase in Test & Measurement segment revenue associated with continued strength in the aerospace market.
Hardware revenue was $11.3 million, a 30.5% increase from the prior-year period. Supplies revenue was $19.7 million, 2.8% higher than the same period in fiscal 2023. Revenue from Service/Other was $4.6 million, up 2.2% from the comparable period last year.
Gross profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $9.7 million, or 27.3% of revenue, compared with gross profit of $11.4 million, or 35.3% of revenue, in the year-earlier period. In the 2024 period, gross profit included $2.1 million in charges related to the restructuring of the Company's Product Identification segment and $852,000 in costs associated with an ongoing program to retrofit certain printers affected by quality and reliability issues from one of the Company's suppliers. Excluding those charges, gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $12.7 million, or 35.6% of revenue.
GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $10.9 million, an increase of 7.5% from the same period last year. In the 2024 period, operating expenses included $555,000 in restructuring charges. Excluding those charges, operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis were $10.4 million.
The Company reported a GAAP operating loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 versus operating income of $1.2 million a year earlier. Excluding the restructuring charges and retrofit costs in the 2024 period, non-GAAP operating income was $2.3 million.
GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.6 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with net income of $584,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the comparable period of fiscal 2023. The net loss for the 2024 period included $2.0 million in after-tax restructuring charges and $658,000 in after-tax costs related to the retrofit program. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $1.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation, was $154,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $2.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. Further adjusted to exclude restructuring charges and retrofit costs, Adjusted EBITDA would have increased nearly 70% year-over-year to $3.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
Bookings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 13.7% to $30.1 million from $34.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
Backlog as of July 29, 2023 increased 4.6% to $33.3 million from $31.8 million as of July 30, 2022.
Second-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Operating Segment Results
Product Identification
Product Identification segment revenue was $25.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $23.4 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter, driven by the acquisition of Astro Machine. Segment operating loss impacted by the restructuring was $461,000, or (1.8%) of revenue, compared with segment operating profit of $1.6 million, or 7.0% of revenue, a year earlier. Excluding the restructuring and retrofit costs in the 2024 period, non-GAAP operating profit was $3.0 million, or 8.3% of revenue.
Test & Measurement
Test & Measurement segment revenue increased to $9.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $8.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Segment operating profit was $1.9 million, or 19.7% of revenue, compared with segment operating profit of $2.2 million, or 24.4% of revenue, a year earlier.
Earnings Conference Call
AstroNova will discuss its second-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results in an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today. To participate on the conference call, please dial (833) 470-1428 (U.S. and Canada) or (929) 526-1599 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter access code 159098. A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the "Investors" section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this news release contains the non-GAAP financial measures non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and Adjusted EBITDA.
AstroNova believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of changes in the Company's core operating results and can help investors who wish to make comparisons between AstroNova and other companies on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. AstroNova's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring its core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. These measures are also used by the Company's management to assist with their financial and operating decision-making. Please refer to the financial reconciliation tables included in this news release for a reconciliation of GAAP measures to the most directly comparable non-GAAP measures for the three and six months ended July 29, 2023 and July 30, 2022.
About AstroNova
AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.
The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.
AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting https://astronovainc.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. These statements may include the use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "continues," "may," "will," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company's anticipated performance, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the risk that we may not successfully execute or achieve the expected benefits of our restructuring plan for our Product Identification segment, (ii) the risk that we may not be able to realize the expected synergies from our acquisition of Astro Machine, (iii) the risk that apparent improvements in the Aerospace and Defense sectors may not continue and (iv) those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this news release.
|ASTRONOVA, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|In Thousands Except for Per Share Data
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|Net Revenue
|$
35,524
|$
32,259
|$
70,943
|$
63,269
|Cost of Revenue
25,814
20,877
48,847
41,158
|Gross Profit
9,710
11,382
22,096
22,111
|Total Gross Profit Margin
27.3%
35.3%
31.1%
34.9%
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling & Marketing
6,697
5,981
12,707
11,863
|Research & Development
1,557
1,595
3,345
3,118
|General & Administrative
2,654
2,571
5,780
5,131
|Total Operating Expenses
10,908
10,147
21,832
20,112
|Operating Income (Loss)
(1,198)
1,235
264
1,999
|Total Operating Margin
-3.4%
3.8%
0.4%
3.2%
|Other Expense, net
809
431
1,244
710
|Income (Loss) Before Taxes
(2,007)
804
(980)
1,289
|Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
(390)
220
(211)
280
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(1,617)
$
584
$
(769)
$
1,009
|Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Basic
$
(0.22)
$
0.08
$
(0.10)
$
0.14
|Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted
$
(0.22)
$
0.08
$
(0.10)
$
0.14
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Basic
7,420
7,310
7,396
7,287
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted
7,420
7,348
7,396
7,355
|ASTRONOVA, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|In Thousands
|(Unaudited)
|July 29, 2023
|January 31, 2023
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
4,530
$
3,946
|Accounts Receivable, net
18,005
21,598
|Inventories, net
49,081
51,324
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
2,914
2,894
|Total Current Assets
74,530
79,762
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
55,934
55,394
|Less Accumulated Depreciation
(42,043)
(41,106)
|Property, Plant and Equipment, net
13,891
14,288
|OTHER ASSETS
|Intangible Assets, net
20,033
21,232
|Goodwill
14,760
14,658
|Deferred Tax Assets
6,909
6,907
|Right of Use Asset
735
794
|Other Assets
1,692
1,566
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
132,550
$
139,207
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts Payable
$
5,356
$
8,479
|Accrued Compensation
2,668
2,750
|Other Liabilities and Accrued Expenses
4,753
3,308
|Revolving Line of Credit
13,900
15,900
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
2,700
2,100
|Current Portion of Royalty Obligation
1,600
1,725
|Current Liability - Excess Royalty Payment Due
613
562
|Income Taxes Payable
-
786
|Deferred Revenue
1,858
1,888
|Total Current Liabilities
33,448
37,498
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Long-Term Debt, net of current portion
10,709
12,040
|Royalty Obligation, net of current portion
2,789
3,415
|Lease Liability, net of current portion
530
555
|Income Taxes Payable
491
491
|Deferred Revenue
-
674
|Deferred Tax Liabilities
182
167
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
48,149
54,840
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common Stock
540
534
|Additional Paid-in Capital
62,004
61,131
|Retained Earnings
58,406
59,175
|Treasury Stock
(34,585)
(34,235)
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax
(1,964)
(2,238)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
84,401
84,367
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
132,550
$
139,207
|ASTRONOVA, INC.
|Revenue and Segment Operating Profit (Loss)
|In Thousands
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue
|Segment Operating Profit (Loss)
|Revenue
|Segment Operating Profit (Loss)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|Product Identification
$
25,777
$
23,382
$
(461)
$
1,644
$
50,872
$
45,106
$
2,055
$
3,058
|Test & Measurement
9,747
8,877
1,917
2,162
20,071
18,163
3,989
4,072
|Total
$
35,524
$
32,259
1,456
3,806
$
70,943
$
63,269
6,044
7,130
|Corporate Expenses
2,654
2,571
5,780
5,131
|Operating Income
(1,198)
1,235
264
1,999
|Other Income (Expense), net
(809)
(431)
(1,244)
(710)
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(2,007)
804
(980)
1,289
|Income Tax Provision (Benefit)
(390)
220
(211)
280
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(1,617)
$
584
$
(769)
$
1,009
|ASTRONOVA, INC.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
|In Thousands Except for Per Share Data
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|GAAP Revenues
$
35,524
$
32,259
$
70,943
$
63,269
|Non-GAAP Revenues
$
35,524
$
32,259
$
70,943
$
63,269
|GAAP Cost of Revenues
$
25,814
$
20,877
$
48,847
$
41,158
|Restructuring Charges
2,096
-
2,096
-
|Product Retrofit Costs
852
-
852
-
|Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues
$
22,866
$
20,877
$
45,899
$
41,158
|GAAP Gross Profit
$
9,710
$
11,382
$
22,096
$
22,111
|Gross Profit Adjustments
2,948
-
2,948
-
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
12,658
$
11,382
$
25,044
$
22,111
|GAAP Operating Expenses
$
10,908
$
10,147
$
21,832
$
20,112
|Restructuring Charges
555
-
555
-
|Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
$
10,353
$
10,147
$
21,277
$
20,112
|GAAP Operating Income/(Loss)
$
(1,198)
$
1,235
$
264
$
1,999
|Restructuring Charges
2,651
-
2,651
-
|Product Retrofit Costs
852
-
852
-
|Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss)
$
2,305
$
1,235
$
3,767
$
1,999
|GAAP Other Income/(Expense)
$
(809)
$
(431)
$
(1,244)
$
(710)
|Non-GAAP Other Income/(Expense)
$
(809)
$
(431)
$
(1,244)
$
(710)
|GAAP Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
$
(390)
$
220
$
(211)
$
280
|Tax Adjustments of Non-GAAP Adjustments
(797)
-
(797)
-
|Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
$
407
$
220
$
586
$
280
|GAAP Net Income/(Expense)
$
(1,617)
$
584
$
(769)
$
1,009
|Restructuring Charges
(2,048)
-
(2,048)
-
|Product Retrofit Costs
(658)
-
(658)
-
|Non-GAAP Net Income/(Expense)
$
1,089
$
584
$
1,937
$
1,009
|GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
$
(0.22)
$
0.08
$
(0.10)
$
0.14
|Restructuring Charges
(0.28)
-
(0.28)
-
|Product Retrofit Costs
(0.09)
-
(0.09)
-
|Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
$
0.15
$
0.08
$
0.27
$
0.14
ASTRONOVA, INC.
|Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
|Amounts In Thousands
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$
(1,617)
$
584
$
(769)
$
1,009
|Interest Expense
674
210
1,289
385
|Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
(390)
220
(211)
280
|Depreciation/Amortization
1,089
908
2,144
1,820
|EBITDA
$
(244)
$
1,922
$
2,453
$
3,494
|Restructuring Charges
2,048
-
2,048
-
|Product Retrofit Costs
658
-
658
-
|Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) - Restructuring Charges
603
-
603
-
|Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) - Product Retrofit Costs
194
-
194
-
|EBITDA Less Restructuring & Retrofit Items
$
3,259
$
1,922
$
5,956
$
3,494
|ASTRONOVA, INC.
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|Amounts In Thousands
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$
(1,617)
$
584
$
(769)
$
1,009
|Interest Expense
674
210
1,289
385
|Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
(390)
220
(211)
280
|Depreciation/Amortization
1,089
908
2,144
1,820
|Share-Based Compensation
398
235
754
572
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
154
$
2,157
$
3,207
$
4,066
|Restructuring Charges
2,048
-
2,048
-
|Product Retrofit Costs
658
-
658
-
|Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) - Restructuring Charges
603
-
603
-
|Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) - Product Retrofit Costs
194
-
194
-
|Adjusted EBITDA Less Restructuring & Retrofit Items
$
3,657
$
2,157
$
6,710
$
4,066
|ASTRONOVA, INC.
|Reconciliation of Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Profit
|Amounts In Thousands
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|July 29, 2023
|July 30, 2022
|Product
Identification
|Test
& Measurement
|Total
|Product
Identification
|Test
& Measurement
|Total
|Product
Identification
|Test
& Measurement
|Total
|Product
Identification
|Test
& Measurement
|Total
|GAAP - Segment Operating Profit/(Loss)
$
(461)
$
1,917
$
1,456
$
1,644
$
2,162
$
3,806
$
2,055
$
3,989
$
6,044
$
3,058
$
4,072
$
7,130
|Restructuring Charges
2,568
-
2,568
-
-
-
2,568
-
2,568
-
-
-
|Product Retrofit Costs
852
-
852
-
-
-
852
-
852
-
-
-
|Non-GAAP - Segment Operating Profit/(Loss)
$
2,959
$
1,917
$
4,876
$
1,644
$
2,162
$
3,806
$
5,475
$
3,989
$
9,464
$
3,058
$
4,072
$
7,130
