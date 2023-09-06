WattPower has inaugurated a string solar inverter factory in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with an annual production capacity of 10 GW.From pv magazine India WattPower has opened a 10 GW string inverter factory in Chennai district, Tamil Nadu. The factory will produce string PV inverters from a facility sprawling 3.5 acres with a lush green area constituting 40%. "With a massive $172 million investment in the first year and an initial annual production capacity of 10 GW, WattPower is ready to take the Indian solar PV industry to a global scale," said WattPower. "With a promising commitment towards ...

