Mainstay Medical Holdings plc today announced that the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) has published a Statement on Restorative Neurostimulation for Chronic Mechanical Low Back Pain Resulting from Neuromuscular Instability. The Statement was published in the August issue of the International Journal of Spine Surgery and can be accessed here: https://www.ijssurgery.com/content/early/2023/08/09/8525.

The Statement concludes that restorative neurostimulation for chronic mechanical low back pain is supported by several clinical studies that show robust and durable clinical effects over the pretreatment condition and recommends the therapy for well-selected patients with mechanical chronic low back pain caused by multifidus dysfunction. Mainstay's ReActiv8® Restorative Neurostimulation is the only therapy approved in the United States, Europe and Australia for this indication.

"We are pleased that ISASS has published this Statement and recognized the benefits ReActiv8 can provide patients and payers," stated Jason Hannon, Chief Executive Officer of Mainstay Medical. "This builds upon the growing society support for ReActiv8 Restorative Neurostimulation, following the publication last year of the Clinical Guidelines by the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) and the ReActiv8 Position Statement from the Pacific Spine and Pain Society (PSPS)."

About ReActiv8®

ReActiv8 is an implantable medical device designed to treat adults with intractable chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with multifidus muscle dysfunction. Multifidus muscle dysfunction may be evidenced by imaging or physiological testing in adults who have failed therapy including pain medications and physical therapy, and who are not candidates for spine surgery. ReActiv8 has received regulatory approval in several geographic areas, and is commercially available in the European Economic Area, Australia, the UK, and the US.

About Mainstay Medical

Mainstay Medical is a medical device company focused on commercializing its innovative implantable Restorative Neurostimulation system, ReActiv8, for people with disabling mechanical CLBP. Mainstay Medical is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Mainstay Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this announcement other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the company's commercial efforts and performance, as well as its research studies and results, financial position, financing strategies, product design and development, intellectual property portfolio and its scope, regulatory applications and approvals, and reimbursement arrangements.

Forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties included in the company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022, which should be read in conjunction with the company's public disclosures (available on the company's website (www.mainstaymedical.com)). The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this announcement.

