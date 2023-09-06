Impact Environmental Group: IEG Continues Growth in the Environmental Services Space With Acquisition of the Tarp Depot

Along with previous acquisition of Deroche Tarps, The Tarp Depot gives IEG a full complement of tarp solutions.

ELGIN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Impact Environmental Group ("IEG") has acquired The Tarp Depot ("TTD"). Headquartered in Pasadena, TX, The Tarp Depot is a leading manufacturer and distributor of spill-prevention containment systems, dewatering products, various transportation tarps, and related products to customers in the environmental services space.

Waste Containment Tarps

Custom Tarps sized by spec for containers carrying waste.

With the acquisition of The Tarp Depot, IEG further expands its presence in Tarps and Tarping Systems after its acquisition of Deroche Canvas in 2022. "The Tarp Depot is a perfect complement to the Deroche business," says Brian Beth, IEG President & CEO. "While Deroche specializes in tarps for waste transportation, The Tarp Depot gives us a broader tarp offering, particularly in spill containment and dewatering products. As regulatory requirements continue to increase across the industry, we look forward to providing customers with a variety of solutions". With an extensive customer network ranging from national environmental service providers to equipment manufacturing partners, IEG plans to grow the TTD business by leveraging its existing channels to bring TTD's product offering to a broader audience as well as broader geography. IEG will mutually benefit from TDD's vast number of customers in the environmental services space who have a need for IEG's legacy products. After closing this acquisition, IEG now has 14 service locations to handle customer needs coast-to-coast across the United States.

Founded in 2005 by Fred Pyle and Lauren Thorp, The Tarp Depot has seen significant growth as a result of its quality product line and unparalleled service levels. In addition to its Pasadena, TX, headquarters, TTD has facilities in Midland, TX; Beaumont, TX; and Baton Rouge, LA. You can learn more about The Tarp Depot at www.thetarpdepot.com.

About Impact Environmental Group

Founded in 1999, Impact Environmental Group has grown into a global environmental products and services business, providing a comprehensive suite of new and replacement products for waste containers, collection and compaction equipment, and waste transportation equipment. IEG companies include Impact, Roll-Tech, Midland Chutes, Northern Extrusion, United Compaction Services, Deroche Canvas, Container Components (US), UK-based Egbert Taylor and Container Components (Europe). IEG is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois with facilities located across the US and Europe. For more information, visit www.iegna.com or on LinkedIn.

