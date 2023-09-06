TBS Dental Announces Partnership With Wounded Warrior Project to Serve Nation's Bravest

TBS Dental and its quality rezSHARP preventive dental scaler products across the nation will work alongside Wounded Warrior Project to honor and empower America's wounded warriors.

UNION, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / TBS Dental, a leading dental equipment manufacturer, has announced a partnership with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). TBS Dental's nationwide network will give back to America's post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families in a variety of ways, including donated funds, events, volunteer work, and more.

rezSHARP x WWP Partnership Announcement

rezSHARP x WWP Partnership Announcement

"TBS Dental is passionate about giving back to the communities we serve, so teaming up with Wounded Warrior Project and supporting the life-changing programs they provide for wounded veterans was a no-brainer," said Haseeb Sajid, CEO of TBS. "We know many of our customers, the dentists and hygienists we serve, have a deeply personal connection to armed services or they know someone directly impacted by Wounded Warrior Project. That connection makes this partnership truly special for us and we are honored to stand together alongside Wounded Warrior Project and the important work they do."

Over the two years, TBS Dental have committed to a minimum $250,000 fundraising goal. These funds will support WWP's free programs and services in mental health, career counseling, long-term rehabilitative care, and policy advocacy, which improve the lives of millions of warriors and their families.

"The support we receive from TBS Dental helps Wounded Warrior Project honor and empower warriors in their communities," said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP vice president of business development. "Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, warriors and their families never pay a penny for our programs."

The partnership officially began August 1st after a "soft" kick-off event held in Nashville at RDH Under One Roof, the Dental Hygienist Conference & Exhibition, July 20 through 23, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

To learn more about TBS Dental, visit tbsdental.com. For more on WWP's programs and services for wounded warriors, visit woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers - helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

About TBS Dental

TBS Dental is a leading dental equipment manufacturer committed to developing cutting-edge technology that promotes tissue preservation, bone protection, and patient comfort. TBS has designed and developed a number of contemporary, state-of-the-art instruments with the intent of modernization. Over the years, TBS has transformed into a powerhouse of innovation and excellence with one goal in mind: Make Dentistry as Efficient as Possible. Now, TBS Dental is launching a cutting-edge preventive scaler product line called rezSHARP. For more information, visit tbsdental.com.

Contact Information

Christian Skarli

Marketing Specialist

christian@tbsdental.com

Related Files

23_08_TBS_rezSHARPxWWP_PR.pdf

rezSHARP_Logo Black.png

SOURCE: TBS Dental

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780881/tbs-dental-announces-partnership-with-wounded-warrior-project-to-serve-nations-bravest