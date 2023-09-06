Forza X1, Inc.: Forza X1's F22 Electric Boat Featured in Boat Trader Sea Trial Video

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Forza X1, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRZA) ("Forza," the "Company"), a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, announced today that Boat Trader, America's largest online boating marketplace, previewed Forza's F22 electric boat on Boat Trader's YouTube channel last week.

During the video, Boat Trader's Marilyn DeMartini first outlines the Company's goal: "build a sustainable electric boat at an affordable price point…with power that can get you out for the day for 4 to 5 hours." She then tours the 22-foot all-electric center console, offering high-definition interior and exterior visuals of the electric boat on the water. In addition, DeMartini provides an overview of the boat's various amenities, allowing owners the versatility to utilize the F22 for both fishing and day cruising. "So the Forza F22 is comfortable as well as utilitarian," DeMartini says.

Among DeMartini's observations was her experience with the performance of the Company's F22 during her sea trial. "The Forza F22 has guts. And we felt that when we threw down the throttle, got right up on plane, and up to 37 miles per hour like that. You can really feel the torque," explains DeMartini.

She concludes the sea-trial review by emphasizing Forza's mission, "No gasoline. No emissions. Let's clean up our environment and still enjoy boating. That is what Forza created with the F22."

More information on Forza X1's F22 can be found at https://forzax1.com/

About Forza X1, Inc.

Forza X1, Inc.'s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating by producing stylish electric sport boats. We are focused on creating, implementing, and selling electric boats utilizing our electric vehicle technology to control and power our boats and proprietary outboard electric motor. Our electric boats are being designed as fully integrated electric boats, including the hull, outboard motor, and control system. For more information, please visit forzax1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to develop and manufacture its fully integrated electric boats and motors as planned and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

