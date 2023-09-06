Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Hits Critical Mass with its 5G-Native Charging Solution, Empowering Service Providers to Unlock New Monetization Opportunities Across Diverse Cloud Environments

Built for 5G and designed on the cloud, Amdocs Charging is providing endless monetization opportunities for advanced standalone 5G and beyond, backed by proven multi-cloud deployment experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), the leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced business momentum of its 5G Charging efforts, allowing service providers to enable groundbreaking offerings and new monetization opportunities in the 5G-era.

Historically, communications service providers (CSPs) have maintained many BSS platforms, supporting different lines of business with dated requirements. This limits their evolution, creating siloed environments for post-paid and pre-paid, fixed and mobile, 3G/4G and 5G, and more. In the 5G and cloud-native era, such silos are becoming unsustainable, and a new paradigm is required.

Leveraging the power of 5G and cloud-native architecture, Amdocs Charging solves this issue, unlocking limitless monetization opportunities for advanced standalone 5G and beyond, propelling service providers globally into a new era of success, breaking down silos, and improving time to market and flexibility.

Momentum includes:

Amdocs currently has more than 20 cloud-based charging projects in production across a range of public, private, and hybrid environments, including at leading CSPs in North America.

A recent implementation with a tier-1 service provider in Europe has been deployed in 4xActive, providing unprecedented reliability and a milestone for the communications and media industry.

Globe Telecom is utilizing Amdocs Charging to modernize existing charging capabilities, speeding up time to market for new products and services. Amdocs Charging also allows API-based charging, allowing Globe to monetize digital and fintech services.

Telefónica Móviles El Salvador selected Amdocs Charging allowing it to take advantage of new monetization opportunities enabled by 5G, and easily expand into additional countries over time using the same charging platform.

In Amdocs' 5G Experience Lab, Amdocs Charging has played a critical role in enabling new monetizable case studies around enterprise services, gaming, IoT, and more, working with partners such as Microsoft.

John Abraham, Principal Analyst at Appledore Research, said: "Amdocs Charging represents a noteworthy leap in the evolution of the largest telco monetization vendor, providing service providers with the right framework as they move to cloud-first environments. Amdocs Charging, in synergy with the broader monetization portfolio, showcases the company's commitment to adaptability, empowering businesses to embrace the limitless possibilities of 5G and beyond in a time and cost-effective manner."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: "Amdocs is committed to driving new revenue growth for our customers while delivering on the promise of 5G and beyond. Amdocs' mission-critical, cloud-native charging platform is designed to meet extreme scalability needs - such as those at a leading global customer expected to total more than 80 billion transactions a day - and is a testament to its dedication to unparalleled convergent experiences at scale, breaking down the traditional boundaries between IT and network."

Amdocs will be showcasing its latest solutions at TM Forum Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen, September 19-21.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

