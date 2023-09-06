Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Evolves its Cloud Management Platform, Powered by Generative AI, to Hyper-Automate Service Providers Operations and IT

Next-generation version of Amdocs Cloud Management Platform accelerates service providers' digital transformation by automating entire lifecycle of IT and operations; leverages amAIz GenAI framework to ensure all Amdocs' industry-leading expertise is available to empower customers to drive unique, amazing customer experiences for their end users

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of its Generative AI-powered Cloud Management Platform. This new version of the platform, integrated with the leading public cloud providers, includes a set of generative AI-powered solutions designed to hyper-automate service development and operations, and manage and streamline a service provider's entire IT and business operations lifecycle.

Integrating the automated tools Amdocs has developed for delivering a wide array of services at the world's leading operators into a single platform, the Amdocs Cloud Management Platform is built to accelerate service providers' journey to cloud, utilizing DevOps and FinOps methodologies and securely managing thousands of applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments under central governance and compliance policies. Powered by Amdocs' GenAI framework, Amdocs amAIz, the platform enables Amdocs teams working on customer projects to access and reuse hundreds of test automations, ready-made landing zones and CI/CD pipelines. Similarly, with its telco blueprints, enterprise-grade practices and security policies, the amAIz-enhanced platform enables Amdocs teams to integrate and operate service providers' infrastructure and applications faster and in a secure, fully compliant way, empowering service providers to deliver superior customer experiences.

The platform's hyper-automation capabilities provide a holistic approach to AI-driven automation. As opposed to automating a single task, the platform automates the whole business process (production chains, workflows, and so on). It leverages amAIz's industry-tailored taxonomy and use-case kits to eliminate the need for manual intervention in low-value processes and bringing errors and resolution time to zero or near-zero levels. The platform also analyzes data to offer a level of business intelligence that was not available before.

"Hyper-automation enables organizations to become more agile and responsive, capable of adapting rapidly to change," said Roz Roseboro, Principal Analyst, Omdia. "As service providers transition to the next phase of their digital transformation to become tech companies that openly integrate and collaborate with hyperscalers and commercial partners, the Amdocs Cloud Management Platform will enable them to securely and efficiently onboard new technologies to improve the customer experience for their end users."

"Specifically designed to meet the needs of the communications industry, the Amdocs Cloud Management Platform provides a secure, scalable technological foundation coupled with a single pane of glass that gives operators a way to easily understand and operate hybrid cloud environments," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By enhancing the platform with the generative AI capabilities from our amAIz framework, we are accelerating and automating many of the complex and manual processes, leading to enhanced operating efficiency and agility."

Amdocs will be showcasing its latest solutions at TM Forum Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen, September 19-21.

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Learn more about Amdocs Cloud Management Platform

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on May 22, 2023.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780806/amdocs-evolves-its-cloud-management-platform-powered-by-generative-ai-to-hyper-automate-service-providers-operations-and-it