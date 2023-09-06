InfluxDB Clustered completes InfluxDB 3.0 commercial product line as successor to the hugely popular InfluxDB Enterprise product

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced InfluxDB Clustered, its self-managed time series database for on-premises or private cloud deployments. With the release of InfluxDB Clustered, InfluxData completes its commercial product line developed on InfluxDB 3.0, its rebuilt database engine optimized for real-time analytics with higher performance, unlimited cardinality, and SQL support.

InfluxDB Clustered is the evolution of InfluxDB Enterprise, InfluxData's long-standing enterprise software product for on-premises and private cloud environments. Now with the release of InfluxDB Clustered, those same customers gain all the capabilities of the reimagined InfluxDB 3.0, but now specifically packaged and configured for their own unique hosting environments and data storage requirements. Deployed natively in Kubernetes, InfluxDB Clustered combines the scale and flexibility of the cloud with the security and control of a self-managed infrastructure.

"This release brings InfluxDB 3.0's fundamental tenets of performance unlimited cardinality, high-speed ingest, real-time querying, and superior data compression to customers deploying their own custom infrastructure," said Rick Spencer, VP of Products, InfluxData. "With InfluxDB Clustered we complete our 3.0 product portfolio and deliver on our promise to customers, bringing the flexibility of the cloud and the power of InfluxDB 3.0 together for the self-managed stack."

"InfluxDB 3.0 introduced a columnar storage engine, which is intended to ease cardinality limitations and broaden the database's ecosystem via SQL support and Apache Arrow integrations," said Rachel Stephens, Senior Analyst, RedMonk. "With InfluxDB 3.0 now available in InfluxDB Clustered, enterprise customers of InfluxData will be able to access these new features and widen the use cases for time series databases in their self-managed environments."

Like the rest of the InfluxDB 3.0 product suite, InfluxDB Clustered delivers significant improvements over its predecessor, InfluxDB Enterprise, in the following ways:

100x faster queries on high-cardinality data with powerful analytics performance that independently scales ingest and query.

with powerful analytics performance that independently scales ingest and query. 45x faster data ingest enables real-time analytics on leading-edge data.

enables real-time analytics on leading-edge data. 90 percent reduction in storage costs enabled by low-cost object store and separation of compute and storage combined with best-in-category data compression.

enabled by low-cost object store and separation of compute and storage combined with best-in-category data compression. Enterprise-grade security and compliance with encryption of data in transit and at rest with private networking options, single sign-on (SSO), attribute-based access control (ABAC), and support for fully air-gapped deployments.

"We rely on InfluxDB to manage hundreds of billions of metrics across our research facilities. InfluxDB 3.0 will allow us to ingest and analyze this high-cardinality data in real-time at a fraction of the cost," said Gianpietro Previtali, System Administrator, European XFEL. "InfluxDB 3.0 is a truly bold release from InfluxData, with new columnar architecture and the benefits of separating compute and storage for performant, real-time queries across leading-edge data."

"At Vertical Aerospace, we're pioneering electric aviation, which requires real-time analysis of highly distributed time series data. InfluxDB 3.0 helps us manage this data with nearly infinite storage capacity and much lower TCO," said Tom Makin, Software Engineering Manager, Vertical Aerospace. "InfluxDB 3.0 leverages Apache Arrow to efficiently process high-cardinality data from ingestion to compaction to querying. It allows our team to uncover mission-critical insights across operations in real-time."

With high availability and unprecedented scalability, InfluxDB Clustered gives enterprises the power of the industry's leading time series database with the security, compliance, and control of a self-managed service. InfluxData also recently announced the availability of InfluxDB Cloud Dedicated, a fully managed and scalable single-tenant InfluxDB cluster based on the InfluxDB 3.0 architecture and intended for large-scale time series workloads. Together, InfluxDB Cloud Dedicated and InfluxDB Clustered give enterprises multiple options in how they manage and scale time series workloads, whether in the cloud, in their own environment, or in combination for hybrid environments.

Visit the InfluxData website to learn more about InfluxDB Clustered.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform used to collect, store, and analyze all time series data at any scale. Developers can query and analyze their time-stamped data in real-time to discover, interpret, and share new insights to gain a competitive edge. InfluxData is a remote-first company with a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

