The IoT Community's annual members event attracts thousands of elite IoT thought leaders and practitioners to convene online on September 7th for this premier IoT event covering the latest trends and developments from across the IoT landscape
The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world's first to market, longest standing, largest and last standing independent community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, announces the agenda for its IoT Community Members Slam 2023 virtual conference commencing September 7th 2023, Online.
The event provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the enterprise and industrial IoT landscape.
The conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations that are corporate members of the IoT Community including: HPE, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, Oracle, Softserve, Intertrust, Intellias, Cisco, Phoenix Contact, Link Labs, Red Hat, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem.
Speakers will be discuss and demonstrate business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in corporate, enterprise and industrial ecosystems at this marquee IoT conference.
The exclusive speaker Lineup includes:
- Amanda Healy, Head of IoT Global Demand Generation, Awareness, Marketing Operations, Cisco
- Bob Proctor, Co-founder and CEO, Link Labs
- Bobby Shkolnikov, Global Principal in IoT Commercialization, SAS
- Brent Chandler, Worldwide Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ClearBlade, Inc
- Catherine (CJ) Robison BSN, RN, Health Innovation Scientist at Oracle Health
- Christopher Benassi, Senior Director of Commercial Growth at Baxter Healthcare
- Dave Eifert, Sr. Business Development Manager IIoT, Phoenix Contact, USA
- Tom Bradicich, PhD, Tom Bradicich, PhD VP Hewlett Packard Fellow, Global Head, IoT and Edge CoE Labs, Hewlett Packard Enterprise;
- Erika Franco, Technical Leader, IoT Solutions, Cisco
- Fernando Machin, Founder and CEO, Boxes
- Guy Merritt, VP of Solutions and Consulting, SoftServe
- Hana Rizvic, Head of AI/ML, Intellias
- Hardi Desai, Machine Learning Developer, SAS
- Jennifer Halstead, Chief Financial Officer, Link Labs
- Joseph Soliz, Sr. Business Development Director at Link Labs
- Julian Durand, Vice President, Product Management and Chief Information Security Officer, Intertrust
- Karen S. Finger Global Lead, Connected Health Strategy and Innovation Healthcare, Insurance Life Sciences Verizon Global Enterprise Solutions
- Kellie Swink BSN, RN, CCRN Clinical Nurse Program Coordinator Tele-Cardiac ICU Command Center Children's National Hospital
- Lori Kimbro, IIoT Embedded Firmware Engineer, Schneider Electric
- Dr Mark Wolff, Advisory Industry Consultant Chief Health Analytics Strategist Global IoT Division SAS Institute
- Michele Null Co-Chair of the IoT Community's WioTCoE, Principal Product Marketing Leader, Ansible Automation, Red Hat
- Richa Daga, Software Engineer, Cisco
- Richard Shan, Chief Practitioner
- Romina Elias, DNP, MSN, RN-BC, NEA-BC Healthcare CNIO, Dell Technologies
- Steve Enck, Senior Manager, IoT Consulting, SAS
The full list of speakers and profiles can be viewed here: https://iotslam.com/iot-members-slam-2023-speakers/
IoT Members Slam, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and academics from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home office, healthcare life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.
David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners speaking at the IoT Community Members Slam event. I invite members, partners, and anyone who wants to engage, to join us at this fascinating event on September 7th, to interact in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."
The full conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-members-slam-2023-agenda/
"We look forward to delivering our latest installment in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences", said Dr Tom Bradicich, HPE Fellow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As leading IoT practitioners, and a thought leadership community, we're engaging more global business leaders to help address their diverse challenges and advance the IoT and edge industries. Our attendees will see many real-world use cases and insights from industry leaders that will inspire ways to improve business and societal outcomes."
About IoT Community Members Slam 2023
IoT Community Members Slam takes place September 7th 2023, broadcast online in real time. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam®.
About IoT Community® (Internet of Things Community®)
The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 47,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net
