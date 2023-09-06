The IoT Community's annual members event attracts thousands of elite IoT thought leaders and practitioners to convene online on September 7th for this premier IoT event covering the latest trends and developments from across the IoT landscape

The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world's first to market, longest standing, largest and last standing independent community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, announces the agenda for its IoT Community Members Slam 2023 virtual conference commencing September 7th 2023, Online.

The event provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the enterprise and industrial IoT landscape.

The conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations that are corporate members of the IoT Community including: HPE, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, Oracle, Softserve, Intertrust, Intellias, Cisco, Phoenix Contact, Link Labs, Red Hat, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem.

Speakers will be discuss and demonstrate business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in corporate, enterprise and industrial ecosystems at this marquee IoT conference.

The exclusive speaker Lineup includes:

Amanda Healy, Head of IoT Global Demand Generation, Awareness, Marketing Operations, Cisco

Bob Proctor, Co-founder and CEO, Link Labs

Bobby Shkolnikov, Global Principal in IoT Commercialization, SAS

Brent Chandler, Worldwide Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ClearBlade, Inc

Catherine (CJ) Robison BSN, RN, Health Innovation Scientist at Oracle Health

Christopher Benassi, Senior Director of Commercial Growth at Baxter Healthcare

Dave Eifert, Sr. Business Development Manager IIoT, Phoenix Contact, USA

Tom Bradicich, PhD, Tom Bradicich, PhD VP Hewlett Packard Fellow, Global Head, IoT and Edge CoE Labs, Hewlett Packard Enterprise;

Erika Franco, Technical Leader, IoT Solutions, Cisco

Fernando Machin, Founder and CEO, Boxes

Guy Merritt, VP of Solutions and Consulting, SoftServe

Hana Rizvic, Head of AI/ML, Intellias

Hardi Desai, Machine Learning Developer, SAS

Jennifer Halstead, Chief Financial Officer, Link Labs

Joseph Soliz, Sr. Business Development Director at Link Labs

Julian Durand, Vice President, Product Management and Chief Information Security Officer, Intertrust

Karen S. Finger Global Lead, Connected Health Strategy and Innovation Healthcare, Insurance Life Sciences Verizon Global Enterprise Solutions

Kellie Swink BSN, RN, CCRN Clinical Nurse Program Coordinator Tele-Cardiac ICU Command Center Children's National Hospital

Lori Kimbro, IIoT Embedded Firmware Engineer, Schneider Electric

Dr Mark Wolff, Advisory Industry Consultant Chief Health Analytics Strategist Global IoT Division SAS Institute

Michele Null Co-Chair of the IoT Community's WioTCoE, Principal Product Marketing Leader, Ansible Automation, Red Hat

Richa Daga, Software Engineer, Cisco

Richard Shan, Chief Practitioner

Romina Elias, DNP, MSN, RN-BC, NEA-BC Healthcare CNIO, Dell Technologies

Steve Enck, Senior Manager, IoT Consulting, SAS

The full list of speakers and profiles can be viewed here: https://iotslam.com/iot-members-slam-2023-speakers/

IoT Members Slam, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and academics from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home office, healthcare life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners speaking at the IoT Community Members Slam event. I invite members, partners, and anyone who wants to engage, to join us at this fascinating event on September 7th, to interact in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."

The full conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-members-slam-2023-agenda/

"We look forward to delivering our latest installment in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences", said Dr Tom Bradicich, HPE Fellow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As leading IoT practitioners, and a thought leadership community, we're engaging more global business leaders to help address their diverse challenges and advance the IoT and edge industries. Our attendees will see many real-world use cases and insights from industry leaders that will inspire ways to improve business and societal outcomes."

Registration Details

To register now at no cost, please visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration

Collaboration Corporate Membership Media Opportunities

To explore accession to the IoT Community please email info [at] iotcommunity [dot] net.

About IoT Community Members Slam 2023

IoT Community Members Slam takes place September 7th 2023, broadcast online in real time. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam®.

About IoT Community® (Internet of Things Community®)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 47,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net

Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag IoTSlam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906476753/en/

Contacts:

IoT Community

David Hill

david [dot] hill [at] iotcommunity [dot] net