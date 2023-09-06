Partnership will leverage Gustave Roussy's tumor samples and Veracyte's Biopharma Atlas multi-omic database and machine learning capabilities

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global diagnostics company, and Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer center worldwide, announced today that they have entered into a collaboration to bring together their respective capabilities to provide novel insights into the underlying biology of metastatic tumors, which may help biopharmaceutical companies accelerate development of new cancer therapies. The multi-year partnership will leverage Gustave Roussy's expansive biorepository of tumor samples and associated data, as well as Veracyte's Biopharma Atlas, a machine learning-driven, multi-omic solution that is designed to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of clinical trials.

Through the partnership, Gustave Roussy's Department of Therapeutic Innovation and Early Clinical Trials (DITEP) will provide metastatic tumor samples and data for multiple cancer indications that are derived from its major innovative research projects, particularly for new immunotherapies. Veracyte will combine these assets with its multi-omics testing and machine learning capabilities to create a Veracyte Biopharma Atlas reference database of genomic and immunomic biomarkers. The company will then leverage this deep characterization of each tumor's biology, particularly its immune contexture, to derive further insights about tumors that are more likely to respond to a particular therapy.

"We believe that by better understanding the underlying biology of tumors, we can ultimately help improve the success rate of clinical trials for novel therapies and ensure that more patients can benefit from them once they are broadly available," said Stéphane Champiat, M.D., Ph.D., oncologist in the drug development department, known as DITEP, at Gustave Roussy. "Through our work in early-stage development of cutting-edge drugs, we have amassed extensive tumor knowledge. We believe Veracyte, with its multi-omic tools and machine learning capabilities, is an ideal partner to help us extract meaningful insights from these assets."

"We are delighted to enter into this collaboration with Gustave Roussy, a leading comprehensive cancer center in Europe and worldwide," said Corinne Danan, general manager of Veracyte's Biopharma business unit. "This partnership will enable us to augment our Veracyte Biopharma Atlas reference database with a large number of patients tumor samples and data from innovative cancer therapies. Ultimately, we believe this tool may help our biopharmaceutical partners accelerate development of new, precision-medicine therapies that improve outcomes for patients with cancer."

About Gustave Roussy

Ranked by Newsweek magazine as the leading European Cancer Centre and third in the world, Gustave Roussy is a centre with comprehensive expertise and is devoted entirely to patients suffering with cancer. The Institute is a founding member of the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster. It is a source of diagnostic and therapeutic advances. It caters for almost 50,000 patients per year and its approach is one that integrates research, patient care and teaching. It is specialized in the treatment of rare cancers and complex tumors and it treats all cancers in patients of any age. Its care is personalized and combines the most advanced medical methods with an appreciation of the patient's human requirements. In addition to the quality of treatment offered, the physical, psychological and social aspects of the patient's life are respected. 4,100 professionals work on its two campuses: Villejuif and Chevilly-Larue. Gustave Roussy brings together the skills that are essential for the highest quality research in oncology: a quarter of patients treated are included in clinical trials. For further information: www.gustaveroussy.fr/en.

About Veracyte's Biopharma Offerings

Veracyte collaborates with biopharma partners to provide novel insights, expertise and capabilities that empower partners to confidently advance every step of their oncology drug development programs. With an array of offerings that include the Veracyte Biopharma Atlas, Brightplex and Decipher GRID Real World Data (RWD), Veracyte helps address each partner's unique oncology drug development needs, including therapeutics and diagnostic development, clinical development insights and decisions, clinical trial patient selection, and clinical trial management. For more information, please visit https://io.veracyte.com/.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic, and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, expectations (financial and otherwise) or intentions with respect to our clinical tests in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "appears," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "can," "will," "positioned," "designed" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, that this collaboration can provide novel insights into the underlying biology of metastatic tumors, which may help biopharmaceutical companies accelerate development of novel cancer therapies; through this collaboration, Veracyte will leverage the deep characterization of each tumor's biology, particularly its immune contexture, to derive further insights about tumors that are more likely to respond to a particular therapy, and the Veracyte Biopharma Atlas may help our biopharmaceutical partners accelerate development of new, precision-medicine therapies that improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at https://investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, Immunosign, Brightplex and Decipher are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906197879/en/

Contacts:

For Veracyte:



Investors:

investors@veracyte.com

619-393-1545



Media:

Tracy Morris

Vice President of Global Corporate Communications

tracy.morris@veracyte.com

650-380-4413