WillCo Tech Announces Integration With ServiceNow to Deliver CyberSTAR - a DoDD 8570/8140 and DCWF Compliance Solution

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / WillCo Tech, the leading cyber workforce compliance management solution within the Department of Defense, supporting over 1 million active users for the last 15 years, is proud to announce CyberSTAR NOW, an integration with ServiceNow to enable organizations to centralize and streamline their compliance and readiness management.

ServiceNow's expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical in supporting the $220 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help customers in their digital transformation efforts.

CyberSTAR NOW enables end-to-end talent management, aligning DoD Cyber Workforce to the Defense Cyber Workforce Framework (DCWF) in compliance with the new DoD 8140.03 Manual. Security managers can track and prioritize personnel, teams, and divisions to ensure their cyber workers meet the minimum qualifications. Agencies can:

Deploy swiftly and more cost-effectively using ServiceNow's pre-existing DoD authorization

Shorten the learning curve for users already familiar with ServiceNow

Lessen software maintenance burden and extend overall ServiceNow ROI

"This partnership between WillCo Tech and ServiceNow underscores our commitment to offering cutting-edge cybersecurity compliance and readiness solutions that protect DoD agencies and contractors from the constantly evolving threat and compliance landscape," said WillCo Tech President Marling Engle. "Compliance with industry regulations and 8140.03M standards is critical to any agency's cybersecurity human capital management strategy."

As a Registered Build Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program, CyberSTAR NOW brings a wealth of cybersecurity compliance and talent management expertise to the collaboration and is available in the ServiceNow Store.

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve," said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. "CyberSTAR NOW extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

About CyberSTAR NOW

CyberSTAR NOW is an advanced cybersecurity compliance and readiness solution used by large military commands, small Fourth Estate DoD agencies, contractors, and commercial organizations to assign, attain and maintain 8140 qualifications for their cyber workforce. CyberSTAR NOW Features include:

Out-of-the-box mapping to cyber standards: NIST NICE, DoDD 8570 and 8140

Adherence to the new 8140.03M requirements

Automated training integration for known providers

Continuous compliance and on-demand reporting

Expertise management (cyber posture, forecasting, recruiting) and planning

CyberSTAR NOW is a certified ServiceNow application and, as such, has inherited FedRAMP and DoD IL5 Provisional Authorization through the ServiceNow National Security Cloud (NSC).

