Rocket Software, Inc. ("Rocket Software") a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world's largest companies, today announced it has acquired B.O.S., a leading German-based software company that provides data integration solutions. B.O.S.' flagship product, tcVISION, now called Rocket Data Replicate and Sync, will join Rocket Software's portfolio of modernization products that add scale, flexibility and security to an organization's existing infrastructure. The combination of Rocket Software's existing solutions and B.O.S.' technology will allow Rocket Software to offer its customers more complete solutions to their mainframe data modernization challenges. This proprietary technology means that organizations can leverage advanced tools, including machine learning and analytics engines, in cloud environments using mainframe data in real time without needing to rewrite all their applications to run on the cloud. Further, this technology makes training generative artificial intelligence (AI) models easier by leveraging a business' mainframe data.

The mainframe holds an estimated 80% of global enterprise data and remains a critical system of record for organizations. The data held in mainframes is an invaluable source of insight for businesses across financial services, retail and healthcare, as well as major government agencies. However, to operate most effectively, the mainframe must be modernized to integrate with the public and private cloud, which offers advanced analytics capabilities that can help organizations extract the most valuable insights from their data.

With the acquisition of B.O.S., Rocket Software offers its customers the ability to store, manage, control and replicate data between the mainframe, on premise and public cloud platforms in near real time. Unlike other solutions on the market, Rocket Software will make it easier for its customers to get data from hard-to-understand subsystems on the mainframe, while making it easier to replicate the data to multiple targets on the cloud or on premise. This will allow customers to reap the benefits of the security, availability, and reliability of the mainframe, while also taking advantage of the powerful analytics tools on the cloud.

"Our customers partner with us to solve their most complex IT challenges and simplify their modernization journeys," said Milan Shetti, President and CEO of Rocket Software. "By bringing B.O.S. into the Rocket Software family, our customers will have the unique capability to seamlessly replicate data between the cloud and mainframe, allowing them to modernize in place to accelerate and optimize their journeys and meet the evolving needs of the market."

"Rocket Software's acquisition of B.O.S. underscores its forward-thinking approach to solving modern IT challenges," said Steven Dickens, VP and Practice Leader at Futurum Group. "This deal further signals that while Rocket may be rooted in mainframe it is fully embracing the future of IT infrastructure-hybrid cloud. In a hybrid environment, agility, scalability, and security aren't just buzzwords-they're requisites for organizational success. B.O.S.' data replication technology paired with Rocket Software's existing solutions will allow customers to reap the benefits of both the mainframe and the cloud."

"For decades B.O.S. has put its customers at the forefront of everything we do," said Elisabeth Schwarz, CEO of B.O.S. "We're completely aligned with Rocket Software's mission and values and are very proud to enter this next chapter together where we can apply our solutions at a grander scale thanks to Rocket Software's extensive portfolio and global reach."

The financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Rocket Software's Hybrid Cloud Solutions provide customers with the powerful capabilities to access, replicate, automate, monitor and backup their mission-critical workloads that span the mainframe to the public cloud. For more information on the suite of products, click here.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software partners with the largest enterprises, in all industries, to solve their most complex IT challenges, across infrastructure, data, and applications with solutions that simplify, not disrupt their modernization journey. Trusted by over 10,000 customers, Rocket Software helps enterprises modernize in place with a hybrid cloud strategy, so they don't need to re-platform or build from the ground up. The company's 2,600 global employees work with customers to accelerate and optimize their modernization journey while meeting evolving market needs. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

About B.O.S.

B.O.S. is a leading provider of data integration solutions. Headquartered in Germany, B.O.S. drives innovation with powerful, platform-independent integration technology for heterogeneous environments powered by mainframe architecture. For more than three decades, the company has helped the largest enterprise customers and government agencies create synergies between their mainframe and emerging technologies like Cloud and Big Data-connecting the past with the future so they can access the right data in the right place at the right time. The company's focus is on cross-system data replication, synchronization and migration including data transformation and propagation to the target systems in environments with IBM z mainframes, Linux, Unix, MS-Windows, Hadoop, Cloud, and Big Data platforms. Follow B.O.S. on LinkedIn and learn more at www.bossoftware.com

