Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Partners with MDA on Canadarm3 Development

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, has announced that Calian Advanced Technologies (AT) has been awarded a contract from MDA Inc. to support the development of Canadarm3, a next-generation space robotic system being developed by MDA (MDA) for the Canadian Space Agency.

Calian will develop and deliver the Electronic Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) for Canadarm3, Canada's contribution to the NASA-led Lunar Gateway. Calian will create the hardware and software solutions that will form the EGSE, known as System Test Centers and Unit Test Sets, which will be used to fully test the Canadarm3 prior to launch.

"We have had a long track record of working with MDA and supporting Canadarm3 speaks volumes to the quality of this relationship," says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "We are excited to partner with MDA to help pave the way for the next generation of Canadian and global space exploration."

"The depth of skill and expertise in the Canadian space industry is second to none and is critical to the delivery of Canadarm3," said Holly Johnson, Vice President of Robotics and Space Operations at MDA. "Our long-term relationship with Calian is a great example of the opportunity we have for Canadian companies to work together to bring world-leading space technology and know-how to the NASA-led Artemis mission and to market."

MDA is the Prime Contractor for the Canadarm3 program that will operate aboard Gateway, a deep space outpost that will orbit the Moon. Gateway will support both human and robotic missions to the lunar surface, serving as a science laboratory, and acting as a proving ground for exploration missions into deeper space. Canadarm3 will be AI-enabled and comprised of a large and a small robotic arm, specialized tools to perform maintenance and science tasks, and robotic interfaces to enable access to all Gateway elements.

"Calian is proud to play a vital role in the next international collaboration for lunar and deep space exploration," adds Patrick Thera, President Advanced Technologies. "Calian continues to seek key roles to support the exploration of space for the benefit of Canadians and the world."

The EGSE program will be completed in three phases, including preliminary design, critical design, and integration and test. Final delivery is scheduled for the middle of 2025.

