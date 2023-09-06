Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: ILiAD Biotechnologies Reports First-ever Demonstration of Protection Against B. pertussis Colonization in Phase 2b Human Challenge Study of BPZE1 Vaccine

NEW CANAAN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP), a company engaged in the acquisition, development, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property, announced today that ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC reported the first-ever demonstration of protection against B. pertussis (whooping cough) colonization in a Phase 2b Human Challenge study of its BPZE1 vaccine.

ILiAD announced that its BPZE1 intranasal pertussis vaccine has met the primary endpoint of protection against nasopharyngeal B. pertussis colonization (p=0.03) in the Phase 2b CHAMPION-1 Study. To date, Network-1 has invested an aggregate of $7,000,000 in ILiAD which represents approximately 6.8% of the outstanding units of ILiAD on a non-fully diluted basis.

Additional information regarding the Phase 2B Human Challenge study is contained in the press release issued by IliAD, which is available at https://www.iliadbio.com/company/news.html

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns one hundred thirteen (113) U.S. and non-US patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes efforts to monetize five patent portfolios (the Cox, M2M/IoT, HFT and Mirror Worlds and Remote Power patent portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $187,000,000 from May 2007 through June 30, 2023. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through June 30, 2023, with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

Corey M. Horowitz, Chairman and CEO

Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

(203) 920-1055

SOURCE: Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780907/iliad-biotechnologies-reports-first-ever-demonstration-of-protection-against-b-pertussis-colonization-in-phase-2b-human-challenge-study-of-bpze1-vaccine