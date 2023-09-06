Galexxy Holdings Inc.: Galexxy Holdings' Revenue Growth Strategy

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Galexxy Holdings Inc., ("Galexxy" or "Company") (OTC PINK:GXXY) is pleased to outline its forecasted revenue sources for 2024 arising from; its new JV Direct sales company called Galexxy LLC., an expanded VendGenie Smart Kiosk Vending business unit and ABC Wholesale LLC., with a new product launch for its East Coast distribution of AVALOO branded products.

Galexxy's Projected Revenues

Wellbeing Farms (100% owned) expects to generate $7.5m in revenues from its first full year of product supply to Galexxy LLC.

Galexxy LLC (60% owned) is targeting revenues of $10m in its first 6 months following its Q4-2023 enrollment and for its Q1-2024 pre-launch is projecting $20m total revenues for 2024.

Galexxy LLC has large distributors who are silent partners that have already committed to join in its launch prior to the planned enrollment date announcements.

VendGenie's (100% owned) One-Stop-Shop Agreement with Delta 88 LLC., located in Texas projects $3m in revenue by the end of its first full year of trading from 125 VendGenie Kiosks, increasing to $12.75m in year two from a total of 600 Kiosks. Delta 88's Business Plan calls for a growth rate of 30 new Kiosks per month, commencing Q1-2024.

ABC Holdings LLC (69% owned) is currently generating $1.1m in AVALOO sales revenue. Galexxy anticipates a 2x increase in AVALOO sales revenue from additional new products, synergized operations, and deployment of VendGenie Kiosks through its growing national network.

Wellbeing Farms produces ~20 proprietary Functional Mushroom - Adaptogen based products which have recently been published on the RangeMe website. RangeMe is the world's largest wholesale product sourcing platform, with over 7,500 retail buyers. RangeMe enables Wellbeing Farms to showcase its unique products to qualified buyers for small, large, and big-box chain stores.

VendGenie imports its technologically customized Smart Vending Kiosks from one of the world's largest kiosk manufacturers. VendGenie's advanced technology features include an integrated iOS and Android App, remotely programmable operating systems, large digital displays for promotion and advertising and Age Verification with Facial Recognition. VendGenie is 'Reimagining Convenience' with 24 /7 access for age restricted purchasing.

Galexxy LLC is a "Company First" to specialize in direct-to-consumer sales of proprietary functional mushroom supplements on a global scale. Thousands of existing direct-to-consumer distributors have indicated commitment to Galexxy's upcoming launch.

ABC Holdings is a Georgia based wholesale/retail distributor of its proprietary AVALOO branded products to 22 east coast distributors and independent retail outlets. Galexxy is planning a significant expansion of ABC's business plans and supply of additional white labelled products.

Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.

