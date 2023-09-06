Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it will provide 78 Level 2 EV chargers to University District by Bosa Properties, located in Surrey, BC, with installation due to be completed by the end of 2023. The sold-out project encompasses more than 750 homes and includes 23,000 sq ft of resort-style amenities for all residents.

Bosa Properties is an end-to-end real estate company offering human-centered solutions for property development and management. Based in Vancouver, Canada, their diverse team of in-house experts work across residential, commercial, and master-planned projects and their growing residential portfolio includes more than 20,000 homes that are built or under development.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bosa Properties to bring Hypercharge EV charging to residents and visitors of the University District," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth and Partnerships at Hypercharge. "We're proud to be supporting Bosa Properties with a secured inventory of charging stations for quick fulfillment, plus providing wireless communications infrastructure throughout the entire development's parkade."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

