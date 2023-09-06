Bloomfield, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Alliance Advisors, LLC, a global shareholder engagement and advisory firm, today announced it has acquired the assets of Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, Inc. "LHA Investor Relations" or "LHA." Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in New York City, and with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, LHA is a leading provider of investor relations services to publicly traded growth and private companies looking to access the capital markets. LHA has vast experience across multiple industry sectors, including healthcare (pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices, diagnostics tools, and services), technology, diversified industrials, aerospace/defense, cryptocurrency, consumer goods and more.

"The acquisition of LHA brings immediate value to new and existing LHA/Alliance clients through an expanded portfolio of services focused on increasing investor engagement and managing corporate governance throughout a company's lifecycle," said Joseph Caruso, CEO of Alliance Advisors.

"The LHA business is a new strategic component of Alliance Advisors' growing footprint, serving both publicly listed and newly emerging private companies. Founding partners Keith L. Lippert and John W. Heilshorn will remain as key contributors to the IR business line," added Caruso.

"We are excited to become a part of Alliance Advisors," commented LHA's Lippert and Heilshorn. "The high caliber of Alliance's Investor Intelligence and Governance services will greatly enhance our clients' ability to communicate with the investor community."

The acquisition is expected to fuel Alliance's growth in both the U.S. and international markets. Alliance currently provides services to over 1,000 publicly listed companies across the North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.

About LHA

Founded in 1984, LHA has achieved extraordinary results for its clients through strategic investor relations counsel and capital markets advisory services that build awareness, enthusiasm, and sponsorship across their target audiences.

Staffed by a team of professionals with deep experience across multiple industry sectors, LHA partners with public and private companies to define objectives, set strategy and implement custom-designed programming utilizing industry best practices.

About Alliance

Headquartered in the U.S., Alliance provides strategic shareholder and investor advisory services to over 1,000 public companies operating in major capital markets around the world. Leveraging extensive intelligence and relationships across the global investor community, its team of professionals provides the guidance and execution for companies to achieve their complex corporate governance and shareholder communication objectives.

For more information, go to www.AllianceAdvisors.com.

Media Contact: Thom Ammirato, 973-403-7836

