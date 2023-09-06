Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to outline three important strategies: the Company's product commercialisation process, organic corporate growth strategy and product distribution channel strategy.

The Company's Product Commercialisation Process (see Figure 1) is to develop the Company's products through four stages, including: (i) developing the initial product concept, (ii) making the product repeatedly and verifying it will meet the target market needs with external testing, (iii) building the capacity to produce and sell the product, including regulatory approvals and organisation, and (iv) building awareness, making and selling the product into the route to markets developed.

Figure 1: Product Commercialisation Process.



*GMG Graphene Powder is made for use in GMG's products.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/179690_graphene_01_550.jpg

The Company is also pleased to announce Thermal XR is now in the fourth and final stage of commercialisation; building awareness, making and selling the product. G Lubricant is positioned in the second stage as it is currently undergoing product market testing and the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery (G+AI Battery) is also in the second stage as the battery is currently undergoing product development and optimisation (see Company's news release dated May 29, 2023).

The Company's intended organic Growth Strategy (see Figure 2) is to progress the products through the commercialisation process to be able to grow revenues from making and selling Thermal XR® and G Lubricant whilst developing Energy Storage products (i.e. the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery). Supporting both will be the continued development and growth of GMG's Graphene production engineering capability.

Figure 2: Corporate Growth Strategy.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/179690_graphene_02_550.jpg

Meanwhile, the Company plans to continue developing Energy Storage products with the goal of adding selected partners from different verticals to co-sponsor and accelerate development. Rio Tinto is the first such sponsor, targeting Graphene Aluminium Ion battery for mining haul trucks in the mining and mineral processing sector.

The Company's intended Channel Strategy (see Figure 3) is to sell its Energy Saving products through relevant industry segment distributors in various geographic locations and/or co-branded products for further distribution. The co-branded products allow product co-developers to share in GMG's branded logo and product technology through their existing production, distribution and sales infrastructure. The Company sees this as a way to distribute its product and increase GMG's footprint faster and wider. For larger companies where bespoke or new applications require product development and/or support, direct sale would initially be undertaken.

Figure 3: Channel Strategy.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/179690_graphene_03_550.jpg

The Energy Storage products, based on the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery, will primarily be direct business to business sale (B2B Direct) as new technology battery customers require intensive technical engagement with their battery suppliers to ensure they work effectively in their products.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives remain to:

produce Graphene and improve/scale the production process; build revenue from Energy Savings Products; develop Next-Generation Battery; and develop supply chain, partnerships and project-execution capability.

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements: carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). For further information please contact:

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

www.graphenemg.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the implementation of the Company's product commercialization process, the Company's intended organic corporate growth strategy, the Company's plans to continue developing and growing the Energy Solutions products, the Company's plan to make and sell Energy Saving Products into various target market segments, the Company use of partnerships and co-branding and the Company's intended product distribution channel strategy.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the Company will be successful in implementing its product commercialization process, the Company will be successful in executing on its intended organic corporate growth strategy, the Company will be successful in continuing to develop and grow its Energy Saving Products, the Company will be able to engage third parties in connection with sponsorship and co-branding opportunities and that the Company will be able to fulfil its intended distribution channel strategies, and derive the expected benefits therefrom. Additionally, forward-looking information involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the Company will be unsuccessful in implementing and maintaining its product commercialization process, the Company will not be able to fulfill its intended organic corporate growth and product distribution channel strategies, or derive the expected benefits therefrom, the Company will not be able to continue developing and growing its Energy Solutions products, the Company will be unable to make and sell Energy Saving Products into target market segments, the Company will not be successful in engaging third parties and developing relationships to assist in the development of the Company's products, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated October 18, 2022 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179690