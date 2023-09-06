Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Entropy Systems LLC announces the introduction of the Entropy Network, a network designed to integrate the existing business to a blockchain network, is now officially live for the general public. This groundbreaking new network is designed to make the integration process easier than ever before.





Unlocking the Future with Entropy Mainnet

At its core, Entropy is dedicated to reducing the barriers for WEB2-based services to seamlessly access blockchain services, all while providing service-specific private blockchains that ensure reliability.

It serves as a comprehensive platform where users can both Experience & Earn (X&E), and explore the blockchain services.

Entropy Introduction: Navigating the Convergence

Entropy's journey begins with a vision to bring the decentralized world closer to the masses. The primary goal is to facilitate easy access to blockchain services for traditional web-based businesses, unlocking a treasure trove of opportunities.

As users dive into this blockchain ecosystem, they can explore a range of services, including Play-to-Earn (P2E), Move-to-Earn (M2E), and Learn-to-Earn (L2E).

Entropy is committed to continually expanding its ecosystem, forming connections between diverse services and digital assets within its network. The platform's compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and support for Multichain through bridge chains ensure a seamless connection to the broader blockchain universe, opening doors to new possibilities.

Entropy Architecture: The Foundation of Trust

The network operates collectively, with multiple companies serving as validators under the supervision of the Entropy Foundation. Approval to join this foundation is granted through a rigorous deliberation process, ensuring that only the most dependable entities become part of the network.

With a total of 21 Node Validators, Entropy employs a permission-based Proof of Authority (POA) consensus algorithm. This choice leads to shorter block generation cycles, lightning-fast transaction speeds, and cost-effective network operation. Blocks are generated every 3 seconds, accommodating an average capacity of 62.4 transactions per second (TPS) within a single block.

What sets Entropy apart? Its commitment to fairness.

Block validation and rewards follow a round-robin approach, eschewing competition in favour of sequential payments to validators. Block rewards are a combination of 0.2 ENT per node plus 10% of the Block Transaction Fee. Furthermore, 90% of transaction fees are allocated to self-burning, a strategy that aims to preserve the value of Entropy Coin.

Entropy Services: Powering the Future

Within the Entropy ecosystem, a suite of services empowers users and businesses alike:

Entropy Bridge: This feature seamlessly connects external public chains using bridge chains, ensuring interoperability and expanding the network's reach. Entropy Scan: Real-time verification of all transactions and executed smart contracts, offering transparency and trust in the blockchain's operations. Entropy Wallet: A secure haven for digital assets from all services integrated into the Entropy network, making asset management a breeze. Marketplace: Streamlining asset trading, this marketplace goes beyond traditional assets to encompass the exciting world of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and more.

Future Plans: A Glimpse into Tomorrow

The journey of Entropy is just beginning, and the roadmap ahead is laden with promises:

Entropy SDK Release (Scheduled): An upcoming release that will empower WEB2 developers unfamiliar with blockchain to transition their services to WEB3 effortlessly using the Entropy SDK.

Entropy Launcher Opening Soon: For gamers, the Entropy platform is set to offer seamless gameplay experiences within integrated games, creating a world of interactive possibilities.

Upcoming Game/Service Onboarding: Exciting negotiations are underway to onboard various games, including the eagerly anticipated Frutti Dino Series game, slated for release in the latter half of 2023. This signals just the beginning of Entropy's journey to reshape the future of blockchain-based gaming and services.

In conclusion, Entropy Mainnet is a visionary gateway to Experience and Earnings (X&E) in the digital age. With a robust architecture, a commitment to fairness, and a roadmap teeming with innovation, Entropy is poised to redefine the way users engage with blockchain technology, making it accessible, and exciting for all.

About Entropy Network:

Entropy Network is a dedicated private blockchain designed to seamlessly handle transactions and contracts for a range of blockchain-based services, including DApps and NFT games.

Entropy (ENT) is committed to establishing genuine ownership and facilitating transactions of digital assets. Entropy Network's ecosystem offers a myriad of features, including X&E (Experience and Earn), NFT games, a marketplace, a secure wallet, and more.

