Teralight has signed a 23-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for 108 MW/433 MWh of solar-plus-storage capacity. It will sell electricity to Dalia Power Energies under a tariff linked to the Israeli Electricity Authority's regulated production tariffs.Israeli solar developer Teralight has signed a contract to sell the full production capacity of its Ta'anach 2 project for ILS 2.2 billion (USD 578 million) to ILS 2.3 billion, it said in a recent statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. It will sell the electricity to Dalia Power Energies over a 23-year period, for use by Israeli households. ...

