Industry veteran joins parcelLab's board to guide company expansion and product innovation

parcelLab, the premier global provider of post-purchase customer experience software, today announced the appointment of Tom Ebling to its Board of Directors. Ebling will bring a wealth of industry expertise and retail operator experience to further expand parcelLab's go-to-market strategy and product innovation.

"We are excited to add Tom Ebling to our Board of Directors to steer the future vision and growth plans for the company," said Tobias Buxhoidt, Founder and CEO of parcelLab. "Tom brings a wealth of leadership and operator experience in the eCommerce industry, having successfully led many rapid-growth SaaS companies. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to continue empowering retail brands to increase revenue, reduce operational cost and complexity, and delight customers."

Ebling brings decades of experience advising retail enterprise SaaS companies to parcelLab's board, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Demandware, growing the $20M privately held company to a publicly traded company acquired by Salesforce for $2.8B. He is currently a board member for various SaaS companies, including Mirakl, Keelvar, and Tulip, and philanthropies GreenLight Fund and WorldBoston. Previously, Ebling held chief executive roles at Lattice Engines, ProfitLogic, and Torrent Systems.

"I am honored to be selected for parcelLab's Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to its operating and growth strategy," said Ebling. "I have yet to see another solution with such a degree of flexibility and robust capabilities that drives this level of business success for brands. With deep experience in the pre-purchase world, I am convinced that the post-purchase customer experience is the next logical step for brands to differentiate in the market and boost their customer retention and customer life value (CLV). I am excited to be joining a talented team of experts, working together to streamline and strengthen the post-purchase customer experience and enable brands to enrich the lives of their customers. It's a pivotal moment for growth and new product development at parcelLab, and I'm glad to be a part of the company's plans for expansion."

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational cost, and optimize customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalized experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico's, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906178928/en/

Contacts:

Media

Articulate Communications for parcelLab

parcelLab@articulatecomms.com

212-255-0081