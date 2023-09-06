CXApp Inc. Announces AI-Based Augmented Reality Solution for RTO Problem

Transformational Solution creates new era of Workplace Experiences

Beta Deployments with Major Fortune 200 Clients

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / CXApp Inc (Nasdaq:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences announced a significant breakthrough with its artificial intelligence (AI) based Augmented Reality(AR) solution to help solve the most pressing problem of our times, the Return to Office (RTO) and shape the future of work.

A Bloomberg article this week estimates the RTO problem to be worth $1.3 Trillion dollars with most major companies mandating their employees to return to the office, even including company's like Zoom that enabled the remote work experience during the pandemic.

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXApp said, "The CXAI SaaS platform is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the physical workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places, and things.

AI is core to the transformation of the workforce and the workplace. AI powered tools enhance the overall workplace experience by fundamentally automating all tasks to create new levels of productivity and efficiency.

Our AI-based Augmented Reality solution provides seamless integration of digital experiences with the real world and transforms the way users interact and engage with their environment. Leveraging our proprietary technology with Generative AI, we create interactive Digital 3D Twins of an organization's indoor maps designed to meet the diverse needs of today's workforce, whether they're on-site, working remotely, or adopting a hybrid model.

Imagine a world where an onsite employee can effortlessly locate a conference room, a hybrid worker can access their remote office space, a visitor can safely find a point of interest and a remote team member can join an interactive session-all with the same seamless, immersive experience. The screenshots below showcase this ground- breaking technology in motion from 2D to 3D with our customer partners:

With our AR module, teams can create unique and immersive new digital workspaces to collaborate more effectively, engage in real time from anywhere and increase their ability to innovate faster.

The personalization of employee preferences as well as the workflow tasks create a new digital twin model for employees and employers as they save precious time and create a new dynamic for engagement and job satisfaction.

From the infrastructure perspective, our software-only solution frees the enterprise from traditional battery-powered beacons or complex indoor positioning systems. This eliminates costly IT setup fees and the burden of ongoing hardware maintenance. This represents substantial cost savings for organizations and will transform the industry with what we're calling pink-dot navigation.

As we shared in our Q2 earnings call presentation and transcript, our existing customer base has expanded to more than 463 campuses with 22 unique enterprise customers in 224 cities around the world in 59 countries. We are excited to announce that two Fortune 200 Enterprise customers are currently undergoing beta deployments of our AR module with us, testing the technology in real world use cases for full-scale rollouts.

At a fundamental level, humans are designed to process enormous amounts of visual data. The true promise of Augmented Reality is to harness that ability and combine it with Artificial Intelligence's ability to process raw data.

We are now doing that today and can dramatically augment human intelligence.

Our focus has always been on delivering cutting-edge solutions to empower our users, and we are excited to see how this revolutionary AI application will transform employee experiences.

Khurram Sheikh concluded "The CXAI platform is a full stack solution offering the most comprehensive solution in the marketplace anchored on AI. Our Augmented Reality module is a true game-changer. It brings the power of AI to the workplace without the limitations of traditional methods. With our proprietary technology and user-centric design, we are redefining workplace interactions. We are looking forward to rolling out this exciting capability to our enterprise customers in the coming months and transforming all workplaces into a mixed reality wonderland".

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

About CXApp Inc

CXApp Inc, is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the physical workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXApp's customers include major Fortune 500 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations and financial condition, including liquidity for the foreseeable future; the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781114/cxapp-inc-nasdaqcxai-announces-ai-based-augmented-reality-solution-for-rto-return-to-office-problem