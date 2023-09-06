INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Powder & Bulk Solids Announces New Regional Conference in Texas, September 2024

Informa Markets Engineering introduces new PBS touchpoint to highlight bulk materials and processing.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / The Powder & Bulk Solids Texas Conference (PBS TX Conference), organized by Informa Markets Engineering, is a two-day technical event focused on bringing vital education to engineers in the bulk materials and processing industry. The new conference (taking place September 10-11, 2024, at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria in Houston, Texas) will deliver critical knowledge led by industry experts and offer exclusive networking opportunities in the Southwest region.

As a complement to the biennial International Powder and Bulk Solids event in Rosemont, IL, the Texas conference will provide educational content to processing engineers in the petrochemical, cement, building materials, plastics as well as the food and beverage industries. Sessions will be useful for both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry.

"The PBS Texas Conference will present an opportunity for technical education and training to support the development of processing professionals leading engineering innovation in Texas. Conference attendees will be able to learn from leading industry experts as well as build important relationships with peers over the course of the two-day event," says Melissa Magestro, VP Group Portfolio Leader, Informa Markets Engineering.

Texas is home to the largest plastic manufacturer in the world, ranks in the top three states for food and beverage processing plants, is number one in the US for cement production and has the highest concentration of chemical engineers in the US. The Houston metropolitan area comprises of the largest petrochemical manufacturing in the world , including synthetic rubber, insecticides and fertilizers.

"Engaging our advanced network of speakers, academic leaders and association partners, the Houston conference will provide a unique opportunity for industry professionals to gain access to valuable and essential education each year, in the region's most appropriate accessible hub for powder bulk solid processing needs," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering.

Everly continues, "Innovation throughout the region continues to expand and we are confident that our positioning in Houston advances growth and opportunity while also serving as an expansion of our portfolio of events across Montréal, Toronto, Chicago and Charlotte."

Session topics will include bulk solids storage, retrieval and logistics, combustible dust safety, conveying and feeding, dust control and processing and quality.

For more information on the 2024 event, please visit www.powderconferencetexas.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering:?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .? Media Contact:?

Jordan Douglas

Informa Markets Engineering PR?

PR.IME (@) Informa.com SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780871/powder-bulk-solids-announces-new-regional-conference-in-texas-september-2024