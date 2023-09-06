Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Initiates Follow on Phase-1 Exploration at Nemaska2 Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company") (TSXV:BRG),(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce commencement of follow-on Phase-1 exploration at its Nemaska2 Property, James Bay, Quebec. Having successfully sampled multiple zones of shallow pegmatite mineralization during July, crews will now focus on the almost 50% of the Nemaska2 property which to date is unexplored.

The 2023 Phase-1 exploration program is designed to identify targets for a Q3/Q4 2023 drill program. Sampling results will be made public when available. Brigadier's goal for this and future exploration at Nemaska2 is to prove the existence of bulk tonnage, near-surface, lithium-bearing mineralization.

The Phase-1 program at Nemaska2 is being carried out by the Company's technical partner Géologica Groupe-Conseil ("Géologica") of Val D'or Quebec.

Phase-1 Summer 2023 Exploration Program - Work Completed to Date

A total of 163 kms of tracked traverses were completed between July 10th and 28th. One hundred and twenty-four (124) pegmatite samples were collected in areas hosting pegmatite swarms in the north, northwest, central and southwest parts of the property (Figure 1). In addition, over 343 geo-observations, photos and descriptions were taken during this field program. The pegmatite dykes are generally hosted within dark pink medium grain size massive granites, vary in size from 30 cm to 4 metres, and have been observed over several tens of metres.

The samples were sent to ALS Global Laboratories of Val-d'Or and assay results will be revealed as soon as available.

Management Commentary

"We are highly encouraged with the results of our Phase-1 work program, which successfully confirmed pegmatite occurrences mapped in historical government exploration and discovered new zones of previously undocumented shallow pegmatite mineralization. While we wait for completion of assays, we have initiated part two of this work program, which will focus on additional promising targets throughout our property", stated Robert Birmingham, President and CEO of Brigadier Gold. "We anticipate that Phase-1 results combined with a recent data compilation study, could provide a number of prospective drill targets for a fall 2023 drill campaign."

Quebec Lithium Scene

In it's aim to become a major player in the global supply chain for battery metals, a consortium of Ford Motor Co F.N and South Korean companies announced on August 17th they would build a C$1.2 billion plant to produce electric vehicle (EVs) battery materials in Becancour, Quebec.

The past several months has seen The Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Northern Quebec experiencing an unprecedented level of investment and exploration activity targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites.

On May 22nd, Nemaska Lithium announced a long term lithium hydroxide supply agreement with Ford Motor Company; On June 14th, Rio Tinto entered the James Bay region with a $65.5 million option agreement with Midland Exploration Inc; On August 3rd, Patriot Battery Metals Inc. announced a $109 million investment with chemical processing multinational Albemarle.

Quebec is consistently ranked as a Top 10 mining and exploration jurisdiction and enjoys robust support from the Provincial government.

About Nemaska2 Lithium Project

The Nemaska2 project consists of 162 map-designated mining titles (Nemaska2 and Nemaska2 extension) covering a total area of 8,300 hectares and is located in Northern Quebec, approximately 160 kilometres east of James Bay, near the community of Nemaska. Neighbouring Brigadier's Nemaska2 project are claims held by Li-Ft Power, Brunswick Exploration, Dios Exploration, Critical Elements Lithium and about 23 kilometres to the east lies Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi project.

Nemaska2 hosts easily accessible on-site infrastructure, including a powerline, aerodrome, railway and an accommodations camp. The property is bisected by the region's primary east-west road and is approximately five kilometres by road from additional accommodations, fuel and supplies. A large portion of the property is also accessible by all-season logging roads, eliminating the need for any use of helicopters in reconnaissance, mapping, sampling or drilling.

Qualified Person

Mr. Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Killala Lake Option Termination

On August 29, 2023, the Company provided notice of its intent to terminate the May 11, 2020 Killala Lake South Option Agreement.

For further information, please contact:

