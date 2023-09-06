Kueski Appoints Javier Irigoyen and Patrick Strange, Formerly of Amazon, TikTok and Meta, To Product Team

Seasoned experts join Kueski to enhance the user experience and growth of the company's product ecosystem

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Kueski , one of the largest buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Mexico, today announced the appointment of Javier Irigoyen as Head of Product Management for Kueski Pay , the company's buy now, pay later (BNPL) product, and Patrick Strange as the company's Head of Design. An unmatched customer experience is of the highest priority to Kueski and the addition of both Javier and Patrick is a testament to the company's investment and focus on crafting the optimal user experience as it moves forward with its mission to create greater access to financial services for millions of customers across Mexico.

As Kueski Pay's Head of Product Management, Irigoyen will guide the company's BNPL product vision, strategy, roadmap, and day-to-day product operations. His leadership will be instrumental in helping Kueski Pay meet the financial needs of millions of Mexicans and bring new, innovative business growth levers to thousands of brands, merchant partners, and store associates. Irigoyen joins Kueski after serving as a product leader for top brands in the U.S. such as Amazon, TikTok, and JP Morgan Chase.

In the Head of Design position, Strange will spearhead the design vision at Kueski across the product ecosystem. He will lead a team of product designers, user researchers, and content designers to create world-class product experiences for customers and help further the Kueski mission of creating greater access to financial tools and improving the financial lives of Mexicans. Prior to joining Kueski, Strange led product design for a segment of Meta and also co-led the design team for Novi, Meta's first crypto-based financial product. Throughout his decade-long career, Strange has worked at agencies, as well as globally recognized technology companies designing functions ranging from product design, content design, and user research.

"Both Javier and Patrick bring a wealth of experience from some of the world's top technology companies that will help Kueski continue to grow our footprint and product ecosystem, granting as many Mexicans as we can access to financial services," said Fausto Ibarra, Chief Product Officer at Kueski. "We are always searching for the best and brightest talent to add to our team, and we are excited to have these two dynamic additions to the world-class Kueski team."

Kueski continues to gain momentum with the company experiencing triple-digit growth in unique users since 2022 and a record 12 million loans issued. According to the "Upsurge of Latam BNPL" report by Morgan Stanley, Kueski Pay is the preferred merchant partner for BNPL in Latin America and has the highest penetration in the top 150 e-commerce merchants in Mexico. Kueski estimates that 1 of 4 of the top e-commerce merchants in Mexico is offering its BNPL service. In addition to unprecedented growth, Kueski recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary as an organization, was named a top consumer lender on the 2022 CB Insights' Fintech 250 list, and a 2023 top Consumer Payments Company by Fintech Breakthrough Awards .

