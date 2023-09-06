Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Promotion of Katherine Baker to Partner

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) is pleased to announce the promotion of Katherine Baker in the New York office to the role of partner.

Katherine Baker

"Our purpose at Caldwell is identifying great people capable of leading and transforming organizations," said Chris Beck, president. "This holds as true for ourselves as it does for our clients, so supporting and developing our own people is imperative. Katherine has continually demonstrated incredible dedication and commitment to her clients, candidates and colleagues. We are proud of her accomplishments, and it gives us great pleasure to recognize her importance to Caldwell and her impact on our clients' success."

Ms. Baker is a member of Caldwell's Insurance Practice with more than 13 years of experience placing chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief investment officers, chief marketing officers, chief underwriting officers, chief actuaries, and members of their teams at clients in property & casualty, life, and employee benefits.

Prior to joining Caldwell in 2021, Ms. Baker spent six years with Korn Ferry as a member of their Global Insurance and Asset & Wealth Management practices. She began her career at Whitney Partners, where she worked on senior-level investment banking searches. Ms. Baker holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Hobart and William Smith Colleges. She is a member of the Association of Professional Insurance Women.

"This is an incredibly well-deserved promotion. Since Katherine joined the Caldwell team she has time and again demonstrated an unerring grasp of the challenges facing our clients in the insurance industry, a strong-willed drive to achieve on their behalf and a truly hands-on approach to client service and candidate care," said Peter Reed, managing partner of Caldwell's Insurance Practice. "She's an excellent representative of the Caldwell brand and we're excited to welcome her to our partner team."

