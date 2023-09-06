Subaru of America Adopts All Camden High Campus Classrooms During Subaru Loves Learning® Initiative

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Subaru of America, Inc. announced that as part of its Subaru Loves Learning® initiative to give all students an equal opportunity at a quality education, the automaker will adopt all classrooms at high schools on the Camden High Campus.

Achieved in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, the adoptions by Subaru of America will put funds in teacher's hands to provide critical learning materials for students at Camden High School, Charles Brimm Medical Arts High School, Creative Arts Academy and Camden Big Picture Learning Academy. As the largest corporate partner of AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru and its retailers have supported more than 470,000 students nationwide through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative since 2021.

In addition to the classroom adoptions, Subaru will support the development of a graphic arts lab at Eastside High School with funding and materials donations, allowing the students to learn valuable technical skills and concurrently serve as a revenue generator for Eastside by creating branded gear for the school store. This new lab further enhances a grant from the Subaru of America Foundation to support career and technical efforts (CTE), partnership with 12Plus, that connects students to a range of meaningful workforce development opportunities.

"The heart of our Subaru Loves Learning initiative is showing support for the students in our communities, and here in our own Camden community we want every student to get the education that can help them achieve their dreams," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "We're honored to once again team up with our close friends at the Camden City School District and wish every student, teacher and faculty member an outstanding school year."

To celebrate the announcement and help the Camden City School District (CCSD) kick off the school year, more than 170 volunteers from Subaru of America (SOA) headquarters visited 15 schools across the district during its largest off-site volunteer day. SOA volunteers assisted teachers with preparations for the year, including helping them to set up classrooms for more than 80 teachers.

"Our number one focus is providing the very best education for students in Camden, and learning materials play a critical role in achieving the quality schooling they deserve," said Katrina McCombs, Superintendent of the Camden City School District. "We thank Subaru for taking some of the burden off of our teachers, parents and students to keep our classrooms well-prepared for the school year."

As the largest corporate supporter of AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru of America adopted all kindergarten through fifth (K-5) grade classrooms in the CCSD in 2021, and in 2022, the automaker adopted all sixth through eighth (6-8) grade classrooms in the CCSD, as well as Eastside High School.

For information about Subaru Loves Learning and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit subaru.com/learning.

