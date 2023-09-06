Feed the Children launches new PSA Sharing a Vision of Hope Inspiring Action through Poetry to Help End Childhood Hunger

PSA reimagines the possible and asks, If your words could change the world, what would you say? encouraging audiences to join the movement to end childhood hunger

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, launches a new PSA Campaign "If Words Were Enough" in collaboration with Poetry X Hunger, an informal initiative focused on intentionally inspiring poetry that addresses the cause of preventing and eliminating hunger. The PSA campaign is designed to inspire conversation about the food insecurity crisis and hope for ending childhood hunger.

The PSA campaign features an original poem, Enough written by Canadian poet Josephine LoRe. The poem first appeared on the Poetry X Hunger website and was chosen by Feed the Children for this important public message. Through these poetic words recited in the Public Service Announcement and short, on-screen vignettes, viewers are invited to envision the hunger-free world that so many people have dreamed about. The "If Words Were Enough" PSA campaign reflects on parents' hopes for their children to grow up strong and to nourish their mind, body, and spirit. Children should grow up without the burden of hunger. The PSA shares this message of hope to cultivate compassion that inspires action. It will take all of us, our voices, our commitment, and our work - to end childhood hunger.

"This year, we set out to share new perspectives on childhood hunger. We want to show how hardships like food insecurity are all around us and to remind everyone that taking one small step together today can build lasting impact for tomorrow", said Chris Gard, Feed the Children's Vice President of Marcom & Creative. "We hope that, with this message, we're inspiring people, communities, and corporations alike to take action, to stay engaged, and to learn more about how to work together to create a hunger-free world because, in the end, words are not enough."

Studies show that households with children have a substantially higher rate of experiencing food insecurity. According to recent data five million children live in food insecure households. Right now, 1 in 8 children in the U.S. don't have enough food and don't know where their next meal will come from. Feed the Children is committed to ending childhood hunger by providing access to food and essentials.

The "If Words Were Enough" PSA campaign in collaboration with Poetry X Hunger hopes to spread awareness of the issue of food insecurity that too many children and their families face daily. It shares the important message that access to food nourishes children beyond growth and development to help build brighter futures.

The PSA asks the public to join the effort to end childhood hunger by helping turn words into action at feedthechildren.org by donating, volunteering, or advocating.

WATCH THE PSA HERE: https://youtu.be/oWZvdTV0XGM

Feed the Children's commitment to end childhood hunger has made a significant impact. In 2022, the organization distributed approximately 92.6 million pounds of food and essential items worldwide to benefit more than 11.5 million people globally. Efforts reached more than 8.2 million children and families in the United States with distributions of shelf- stable food and essential household items valued at approximately $317 million. While benefiting more than 3.3 million people in the international communities where we work. Feed the Children also helped 234 U.S. school districts with more than $3.8 million in teaching supplies as well as books valued at more than $5.3 million to reach more than 873,000 students.

Feed the Children was recently awarded 12 Telly Awards in recognition of the organization's previous public service awareness campaigns "Color of Your Love" and "Big Smiles, Little Faces."

About Poetry X Hunger

Poetry X Hunger: Bringing a World of Poets to the Anti-Hunger Cause wants you! Join other poets like Josephine LoRe by writing an anti-hunger poem to submit for possible publication on the Poetry X Hunger website. To learn more about submission guidelines visit poetryxhunger.com/submission-guidelines

About Josephine LoRe

Josephine LoRe's poems are rooted in and inspired by nature and family and contain lyricism and depth. Her writing oftentimes reveals an underlying universality and echoes with truth. To learn more visit josephinelorepoet.com

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

To learn more about Feed the Children visit feedthechildren.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram .

###

Media Contacts

Kelly Frey

Feed the Children

e: Kelly.Frey@feedthechildren.org

Carrie Snodgrass

Feed the Children

e: Carrie.Snodgrass@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780566/feed-the-children-launches-new-psa-sharing-a-vision-of-hope-inspiring-action-through-poetry-to-help-end-childhood-hunger