Parro Info / A1 Simulation: A1 Simulation and Parro Info Developpement Announce Josh Bergman as Brand Ambassador

QUEBEC CITY, QC and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / PARRO INFO DEVELOPPEMENT AND A1 SIMULATION, one of the leading providers of immersive racing simulators globally, is excited to announce that it has selected Josh Bergman as its first-ever brand ambassador for its Karting Simulator product range. Assembled from the best components on the market, these karting simulators, F1 simulators and GT simulators are ready-to-use products, almost entirely customized and assembled according to the driver's budget requirements. Unique and highly immersive, these sim-racing machines are suitable for both amateur and professional pilots wishing to train rigorously.

Josh Bergman - Sodi Racing USA

Josh Bergman driving on his A1 Simulator powered by Parro

Bergman is an 8-year-old professional Kart driver and is in his rookie season as the Micro Swift Factory Driver for Sodi Racing USA. He has already had much success with Sodi's innovative new Furia chassis, achieving a win and multiple podiums in the SKUSA ProTour where he finished third in the 2023 Pro Tour Championship. He has also won multiple races in Miami (where he currently leads the 2023 championship), as well as at Trackhouse MotorPlex in North Carolina.

Bergman is being mentored by leading racing drivers including Tom Blomqvist and Nelson Piquet Jr. He is based in Miami, FL, where he drives for the Piquet Sports Team, with a coaching staff comprised of highly experienced talent. Josh benefits now from the advice of legendary automotive figure Thierry Germanovitch, who helped to guide the karting careers of Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and many others notably when they were racing with Sodikart. He now believes firmly that Josh is part of the next generation of drivers that will reach that pinnacle of motorsport.

"Establishing a footprint and the A1 / Parro brand in the global karting landscape is a critical part of our global growth strategy," said Matthieu Berger, President of A1 Simulation. "Josh represents the energy, enthusiasm, skill and focus that we seek to build on with our life-like Sim Products and with access to tracks all over the world, will undoubtedly be well prepared to showcase his racing talent in any country."

