Eden Capital Invests in Phlebotomy Training Specialists

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Eden Capital, a New York-based private equity firm focused on technology, business services, and education, announced its recent acquisition of Phlebotomy Training Specialists (PTS), a leading phlebotomy professional training provider in the U.S. The partnership marks a milestone in PTS' evolution towards becoming a national leader in the healthcare training education space.

Since its inception in 1993, PTS has delivered comprehensive hands-on training to professionals who aspire to become phlebotomists and recognize the need for practical, real-world knowledge, taught by seasoned professionals. PTS' team of experienced instructors has successfully trained over 100,000 graduates, equipping them with the skills and confidence to excel in the workforce.

Eden Capital's expertise in partnering with professional training companies aligns with PTS' mission to empower individuals seeking to start or advance their careers in healthcare. Together, PTS and Eden Capital aim to scale the company's operations nationally, expand its educational offering, and work with corporate partners to address industry needs.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Eden," said Brian Treu, founder and CEO of PTS. "Eden Capital's experience and resources will support us through this transformative chapter in our growth. Eden's investment will enhance our ability to reach a broader audience, extend our product offering and expand our corporate partnerships to address industry needs."

"For decades we have known about the healthcare labor shortages, which have only deepened through the pandemic," said Dina Said Dwyer, Founder and Managing Partner at Eden Capital. "PTS, through its approximately 90 centers, is training the next generation of healthcare professionals. We are excited to work with Brian and his team at PTS on their mission to deliver best-in-class healthcare training nationwide."

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, Ltd. (regulatory) acted as legal advisors to Eden Capital. Financing was provided by Byline Bank and Graycliff Partners. RSM provided financial and tax advisory services. Oliver Wyman conducted the commercial due diligence. GVC Advisory Services Ltd. acted as M&A advisor and Wilson Bradshaw LLP provided legal advice to PTS.

About Eden Capital

Eden Capital is a New York-based sector-focused private equity firm backing leading management teams in technology, business services, and education companies. Eden partners with management teams, owners, founders, and industry experts to invest in small and medium sized companies featuring proven, scalable business models, profitable operating histories, and sustainable competitive advantages.

For more information, visit our website at www.edencp.com.

About Phlebotomy Training Specialists

Phlebotomy Training Specialists (PTS) is a healthcare training and education company specializing in phlebotomy. With a focus on real-world knowledge and hands-on practice, PTS has trained over 100,000 graduates to become marketable phlebotomists. Through flexible scheduling and top-tier instructors, PTS offers state-of-the-art education to anyone seeking an empowering and meaningful career path in healthcare.

For more information, visit our website at www.phlebotomyusa.com.

Contact Information

Emilie Hunt

office manager

emilie@edencp.com

1215889000

SOURCE: Eden Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781123/eden-capital-invests-in-phlebotomy-training-specialists