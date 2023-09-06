Unified Office Speaks at SIP NOC Forum on "Who's Calling: The Disappearance of Caller ID"

Addresses the deletion and mislabeling of customer name in Caller ID (CLID) and the mislabeling of calls as "Spam Likely" and shows how it safeguards CLID for its customers

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications services, IoT services, and business analytics to auto dealerships, restaurants, medical practices, and hospitality among other industries, announced today that it will address the SIP NOC Forum on this issue on September 12.

"We are pleased to speak at SIP NOC on this timely topic," said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. "Earlier this year Unified Office began to receive complaints from customers that their calls were being labeled as potential spam or that the customer's name had been replaced with other labels, such as the city and state associated with the calling telephone number. As a result of this new industry practice calls were not being answered, creating further distrust of the public telephone network, which is the antithetical to the spirit and intent of the FCC's current robo calling mitigation efforts in the STIR/SHAKEN mandate. Calling party and legitimate businesses' branding and reputations are being harmed as a result. After thoroughly researching the issue, we appeared before the FCC in May of this year detailing our findings and proposed an industry wide solution."

The topic of the talk is the vexing practice of deleting and mislabeling customer name delivery in Caller ID and the mislabeling of calls as "Spam Likely." This practice, which has become prevalent in the last year, is a point of consternation for service provider customers who rely on this service to engage with their own customers. It damages a company's brand and lowers confidence in the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and its ability to complete calls. It also inhibits public safety interventions and critical doctor/pharmacy/patient interactions.

The presentation will start with Unified Office's view that the customer name and not the telephone number has become the "de facto" trusted standard of Caller ID, and that this problem must be addressed to restore trust in the public phone network. The talk will show how the FCC's STIR/SHAKEN mandate should be modified to include the customer name along with the phone number and how this should be authenticated by the originating service provider.

Once authenticated and attested by the originating carrier, transit and terminating carriers should be prohibited from changing the name in the Caller ID field. In addition, if authenticated calls are labeled as spam, the originating service provider should be

notified and provided an opportunity to correct the spam labeling made in error or resolve the issue at the source with its customer. Originating carriers that abuse the process should run the risk of losing their STIR/SHAKEN certification.

"At Unified Office we go to work to support our customers, providing them with the connectivity, intelligence and automation that improves their operations and customer service and protects their branding in the marketplace," Pasquale added. "We have been able to get some of our customers' mislabeled telephone numbers corrected but the problem persists and seems to be increasing. There is no clear industry standard on how this is done."

Unified Office believes that Stir/Shaken was a good first step, but that additional steps are needed now to make it work as intended. In addition, there appears to be a lack of consistency (and sometimes there is no clarity at all) on how third-party analytics companies and terminating carriers determine which calls are spam, which to re-label, and how to resolve complaints. Originating service providers should work with terminating carriers on how best to remedy incorrect markings, spam callers and/or robocallers. The presentation will cover the steps that Unified Office recommends to remedy these problems.

The talk draws on the May 25, 2023 meeting that Unified Office, Jeff Pulver of Pulver.com, Robert Atkinson (Former Deputy Chief of the FCC Common Carrier Bureau) and Glen Richards from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP had with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In this meeting Unified Office= voiced its concerns about the deletion and mislabeling of customer name from the Caller ID field and the mislabeling of calls as "Spam Likely," as previously raised in the WC Docket No. 17-97 - Call Authentication Trust Anchor1.

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office's unique, Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing ProtocolTM (HQRPTM) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime.

All Unified Office offerings benefit from its real-time business analytics and alerting so you can see how your business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office's patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

