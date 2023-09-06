Application Delivery Controller Market worth $8.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexibility of the Application Delivery Controller Market to adapt to new technologies, its function in enhancing application security and performance in a variety of situations, and its conformity to contemporary security and development best practises. ADCs will continue to be crucial for guaranteeing dependable and effective application delivery as the digital transformation progresses.

The global Application Delivery Controller Market is estimated to be worth USD 3.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Application Delivery Controller Market"

57 - Tables

21 - Figures

201 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168007368

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered By type, service, organization size, and vertical Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered F5 Networks (US), Citrix Systems (US), A10 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Radware (Israel), Barracuda Networks (US), Total Uptime (US), Array Networks(US), Kemp Technologies (US), Cloudflare (US), Broadcom Communication (US), Riverbed (Germany), Evanssion (UAE), NFWare (US), and Snapt (US)

As businesses worldwide transition toward cloud-based environments and adopt modern application architectures, the demand for seamless, secure, and high-performing application delivery has surged. ADCs have emerged as strategic solutions that bridge the gap between application performance optimization and robust security, catering to the intricate requirements of today's interconnected ecosystems. The proliferation of mobile devices, IoT technologies, and the ever-increasing expectations of users for fast and reliable experiences further accentuate the significance of ADCs. The market's trajectory is underscored by the pursuit of agile, efficient, and secure application delivery that caters to the complexities of contemporary digital operations.

The hardware-based application delivery controller segment holds a larger market size during the forecast period.

The hardware-based application delivery controller segment is projected to maintain a larger market size throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to several factors that favor hardware-based solutions. The stability and reliability offered by dedicated hardware appliances are particularly attractive for industries where consistent performance and low latency are paramount, such as finance and healthcare. Additionally, the robust hardware infrastructure of these appliances often provides higher throughput and scaling capabilities, making them well-suited for handling heavy workloads and rapid data growth. While software-based solutions gain traction due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness, hardware-based application delivery controllers continue to be the preferred choice for enterprises prioritizing uncompromising performance, security, and scalability.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=168007368

The virtual application delivery controller segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The virtual application delivery controller segment is poised to experience accelerated growth with a higher compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is driven by several factors that highlight the appeal of virtualized solutions. The flexibility and agility of virtual ADCs align well with the evolving dynamics of cloud-native and hybrid environments, enabling businesses to scale resources efficiently. Moreover, the ease of deployment and reduced hardware costs associated with virtual solutions appeal to organizations seeking streamlined implementations. As the demand for scalable, on-demand application delivery capabilities rises, the virtual ADC segment is set to leverage these advantages and attract growing adoption rates across various industries.

North America to dominate the Application Delivery Controller Market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to maintain a dominant position in the Application Delivery Controller Market throughout the forecast period. This leadership can be attributed to several factors that contribute to the region's stronghold. The robust technological infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies, and concentration of major IT players in North America amplify the demand for efficient application delivery solutions. Additionally, the region's vibrant e-commerce ecosystem and increasing reliance on digital platforms further bolster the need for optimal application performance and security. The strategic focus on cloud adoption and data-driven operations aligns with the capabilities offered by application delivery controllers. With a conducive business environment, technological innovation, and increasing investment in digital transformation initiatives, North America is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of application delivery.

Top Key Companies in Application Delivery Controller Market:

The major players in the Application Delivery Controller Market are F5 Networks (US), Citrix Systems (US), A10 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Radware (Israel), Barracuda Networks (US), Total Uptime (US), Array Networks(US), Kemp Technologies (US), Cloudflare (US), Broadcom Communication (US), Riverbed (Germany), Evanssion (UAE), NFWare (US), and Snapt (US).

Recent Developments

April 2023 - To provide security and resilience for hybrid cloud environments, A10 Networks unveiled a combined solution that combines the Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and the brand-new A10 Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF).

November 2021 - TD SYNNEX collaborated with Qualys, which enables TD SYNNEX resellers to have access to Qualys' cloud-based security and compliance solutions. It improves threat detection, lowers business compliance costs, and streamlines security operations. Qualys' presence is strengthened through this alliance and widens its access to the network of TD SYNNEX's partners.

April 2021 - With Citrix's cloud-based digital workplace products, such as Citrix Virtual Apps and Citrix ADC, OneMain built flexible and hybrid work styles and acquired the agility to address continuously changing business requirements.

March 2021 - In order to provide thorough protection on a single platform across all environments, Radware has announced that it has integrated extra application security into its Alteon series of Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs). A Web Application Firewall (WAF) to defend against web-based assaults, a Bot Manager to stop harmful automated threats, and Application Programming Interface (API) security to safeguard APIs and give full visibility on API-targeted threats are all included in Alteon's new Integrated Application security.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=168007368

Application Delivery Controller Market Advantages:

By load balancing traffic, lowering latency, and improving network and application protocols, ADCs optimise application delivery, giving end users faster reaction times.

ADCs offer failover and redundancy solutions to guarantee continuous application availability, minimising downtime and service interruptions.

Incoming traffic is carefully split up among several servers by ADCs, which also prevents server overload, increases scalability, and enhances overall application responsiveness.

Application servers' SSL/TLS encryption and decryption operations can be offloaded to ADCs, which increases security while using fewer server resources.

ADCs provide security features to protect applications from online risks and attacks, such as web application firewall (WAF) capabilities, DDoS mitigation, and access control.

ADCs can optimise performance and redundancy by using GSLB capability to send traffic to geographically scattered data centres depending on proximity, load, or other factors.

Before transmission, ADCs can compress material to require less bandwidth and enhance user experience, especially for mobile and remote users.

Frequently visited content can be cached by ADCs, which lightens the load on application servers and speeds up response times for repeated requests.

ADCs guarantee consistent application performance while enabling horizontal scalability by dynamically adding or removing servers to meet fluctuating demand.

Access control, authentication, and authorization are security capabilities offered by ADCs to safeguard sensitive data and guarantee adherence to security requirements.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Application Delivery Controller Market based on segments based on type, service, organization size, and vertical with regions covered.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

To provide detailed information on the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Application Delivery Controller Market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global Application Delivery Controller Market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the global Application Delivery Controller Market.

To profile the key market players, such as top and emerging vendors; provide a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offerings, and business strategies; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

To track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as new product launches, product enhancements, partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements and collaborations.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Mass Notification System Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Captive Portal Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Law Enforcement Software Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Crowdsourced Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Facility Management Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/application-delivery-controller-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/application-delivery-controller.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/application-delivery-controller-market-worth-8-3-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301918775.html