Stevens Transport Receives General Mills On Time In Full Temperature Carrier of the Year Award

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Stevens Transport, a leading transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious General Mills On Time In Full (OTIF) Temperature Carrier of the Year Award.

The General Mills OTIF Temperature Carrier of the Year Award is presented to the carrier that consistently demonstrates excellence in temperature-controlled transportation and meets and exceeds the expectations of General Mills. This accolade recognizes Stevens Transport's unwavering ability to execute at a high level.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive the General Mills On Time In Full Temperature Carrier of the Year Award," said Todd S. Aaron, Vice Chairman, of Stevens Transport. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our dedicated team members who strive for excellence in every aspect of our operations. It was nothing short of a herculean effort," he added.

"In 2023, this carrier brought their 'A' game to our Tier 1 customers in the OTIF space. With their 'White Glove Service' program around these highly visible customers, their passion for service outshined all temperature carriers servicing the business. Given the pace of change in the transportation industry, Stevens Transport's commitment to investing in technology and innovation in F'23 was a game changer," said Tim Racine, Transportation Operations Manager, Temp West Region.

Stevens Transport takes great pride in its long-standing General Mills partnership dating back circa 1992. Over the years, Stevens has been recognized and honored with numerous General Mills awards, including the General Mills Temperature Controlled Carrier of the Year (2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2020) and the inaugural recipient of the prestigious OTIF award in 2019, and again today, 2023.

About Stevens Transport

Stevens Transport is a premier transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas. With over 40 years of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and personalized solutions to its clients in the transportation industry. Stevens Transport specializes in temperature-controlled commodities offering a comprehensive range of services that include truckload, intermodal, dedicated, 3PL, and logistics solutions. To learn more about Stevens, visit www.stevenstransport.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StevensTransport and Twitter at https://twitter.com/Drive4Stevens.

