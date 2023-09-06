Anzeige
Ashtead Group Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

Ashtead Group PLC

AGM Statement

6th September 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

AGM Statement & Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 September 2023 at 11:30am, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Resolutions 1 to 15 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 16 - 19 were passed as special resolutions.

Issued Share Capital: 438,068,721

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Votes for (including discretionary votes)

% Votes for *

Votes against

% Votes against

Total no. of votes validly cast

% of Issued Share Capital voted

Votes

withheld **

1.

That the accounts for the year ended 30 April 2023, the directors' report and the auditors' report be adopted.

328,942,654

99.97

110,014

0.03

329,052,668

75.11%

2,437,681

2.

That the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 April 2023 be approved.

319,772,680

96.60

11,241,935

3.40

331,014,615

75.56%

475,734

3.

That the final dividend recommended by the directors of 85 cents

per ordinary share for the year ended 30 April 2023 be declared payable on 12 September 2023 to holders of ordinary shares registered at the close of business on 11 August 2023.

331,081,936

100.00

1,496

0.00

331,083,432

75.58%

406,917

4.

That Paul Walker be re-elected as a director.

301,708,636

91.13

29,370,573

8.87

331,079,209

75.58%

411,140

5.

That Brendan Horgan be re-elected as a director.

331,065,464

100.00

13,696

0.00

331,079,160

75.58%

411,189

6.

That Michael Pratt be re-elected as a director.

330,135,236

99.71

943,704

0.29

331,078,940

75.58%

411,409

7.

That Angus Cockburn be re-elected as a director.

324,550,205

98.03

6,528,405

1.97

331,078,610

75.58%

411,739

8.

That Lucinda Riches be re-elected as a director.

316,147,326

95.49

14,935,286

4.51

331,082,612

75.58%

407,737

9.

That Tanya Fratto be re-elected as a director.

323,397,405

97.68

7,681,204

2.32

331,078,609

75.58%

411,740

10.

That Lindsley Ruth be re-elected as a director.

323,618,322

98.05

6,446,299

1.95

330,064,621

75.35%

1,425,728

11.

That Jill Easterbrook re-elected as a director.

322,299,399

97.35

8,779,810

2.65

331,079,209

75.58%

411,140

12.

That Renata Ribeiro be elected as a director.

324,671,372

98.06

6,407,837

1.94

331,079,209

75.58%

411,140

13.

That PwC be appointed as auditor of the Company.

329,124,396

99.41

1,946,364

0.59

331,070,760

75.58%

419,589

14.

That the audit committee be authorised to agree the remuneration of the auditor of the Company.

330,987,896

99.97

89,479

0.03

331,077,375

75.58%

412,974

15.

That the directors are authorised to allot the shares under section 551 (1) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act 2006.

316,711,862

95.66

14,354,965

4.34

331,066,827

75.57%

423,522

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Votes for (including discretionary votes)

% Votes for *

Votes against

% Votes against

Total no. of votes validly cast

% of Issued Share Capital voted

Votes

withheld **

16.

That the directors be empowered to disapply the provisions of section 561 (1) to (6) of the Companies Act 2006.

328,360,336

99.22

2,567,929

0.78

330,928,265

75.54%

562,084

17.

That the directors be empowered to issue shares on a non

pre-emptive basis.

325,659,301

98.41

5,266,423

1.59

330,925,724

75.54%

564,625

18.

That the directors be authorised to make market purchases of the Company's shares under section 701 of the Companies Act.

321,823,149

97.25

9,114,968

2.75

330,938,117

75.54%

552,232

19.

That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting

may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

319,641,874

96.55

11,434,120

3.45

331,075,994

75.58%

414,355

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

Following the 2022 AGM, the Company responded to the level of support for the directors' remuneration report and the re-election of Lucinda Riches resolutions being below 80% by conducting an engagement with those institutional shareholders identified as voting against the resolutions. The outcome of this engagement was detailed in an RNS dated 3 March 2023 and in the Company's 2023 Annual Report.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact:

Will Shaw - Investment Manager, 020 7726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151


