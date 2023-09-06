Ashtead Group Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 06

Ashtead Group PLC

AGM Statement

6th September 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

AGM Statement & Results

AGM Statement & Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 September 2023 at 11:30am, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Resolutions 1 to 15 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 16 - 19 were passed as special resolutions.

Issued Share Capital: 438,068,721

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Votes for (including discretionary votes) % Votes for * Votes against % Votes against Total no. of votes validly cast % of Issued Share Capital voted Votes withheld ** 1. That the accounts for the year ended 30 April 2023, the directors' report and the auditors' report be adopted. 328,942,654 99.97 110,014 0.03 329,052,668 75.11% 2,437,681 2. That the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 30 April 2023 be approved. 319,772,680 96.60 11,241,935 3.40 331,014,615 75.56% 475,734 3. That the final dividend recommended by the directors of 85 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 30 April 2023 be declared payable on 12 September 2023 to holders of ordinary shares registered at the close of business on 11 August 2023. 331,081,936 100.00 1,496 0.00 331,083,432 75.58% 406,917 4. That Paul Walker be re-elected as a director. 301,708,636 91.13 29,370,573 8.87 331,079,209 75.58% 411,140 5. That Brendan Horgan be re-elected as a director. 331,065,464 100.00 13,696 0.00 331,079,160 75.58% 411,189 6. That Michael Pratt be re-elected as a director. 330,135,236 99.71 943,704 0.29 331,078,940 75.58% 411,409 7. That Angus Cockburn be re-elected as a director. 324,550,205 98.03 6,528,405 1.97 331,078,610 75.58% 411,739 8. That Lucinda Riches be re-elected as a director. 316,147,326 95.49 14,935,286 4.51 331,082,612 75.58% 407,737 9. That Tanya Fratto be re-elected as a director. 323,397,405 97.68 7,681,204 2.32 331,078,609 75.58% 411,740 10. That Lindsley Ruth be re-elected as a director. 323,618,322 98.05 6,446,299 1.95 330,064,621 75.35% 1,425,728 11. That Jill Easterbrook re-elected as a director. 322,299,399 97.35 8,779,810 2.65 331,079,209 75.58% 411,140 12. That Renata Ribeiro be elected as a director. 324,671,372 98.06 6,407,837 1.94 331,079,209 75.58% 411,140 13. That PwC be appointed as auditor of the Company. 329,124,396 99.41 1,946,364 0.59 331,070,760 75.58% 419,589 14. That the audit committee be authorised to agree the remuneration of the auditor of the Company. 330,987,896 99.97 89,479 0.03 331,077,375 75.58% 412,974 15. That the directors are authorised to allot the shares under section 551 (1) (a) and (b) of the Companies Act 2006. 316,711,862 95.66 14,354,965 4.34 331,066,827 75.57% 423,522 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS Votes for (including discretionary votes) % Votes for * Votes against % Votes against Total no. of votes validly cast % of Issued Share Capital voted Votes withheld ** 16. That the directors be empowered to disapply the provisions of section 561 (1) to (6) of the Companies Act 2006. 328,360,336 99.22 2,567,929 0.78 330,928,265 75.54% 562,084 17. That the directors be empowered to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. 325,659,301 98.41 5,266,423 1.59 330,925,724 75.54% 564,625 18. That the directors be authorised to make market purchases of the Company's shares under section 701 of the Companies Act. 321,823,149 97.25 9,114,968 2.75 330,938,117 75.54% 552,232 19. That a general meeting other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 319,641,874 96.55 11,434,120 3.45 331,075,994 75.58% 414,355

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

Following the 2022 AGM, the Company responded to the level of support for the directors' remuneration report and the re-election of Lucinda Riches resolutions being below 80% by conducting an engagement with those institutional shareholders identified as voting against the resolutions. The outcome of this engagement was detailed in an RNS dated 3 March 2023 and in the Company's 2023 Annual Report.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Contact:

Will Shaw - Investment Manager, 020 7726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151