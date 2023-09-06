Provoke Solutions Welcomes Technology Executive JuneAn Lanigan to Customer Advisory Board

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Provoke Solutions, a global technology firm, is pleased to announce the addition of technology executive JuneAn Lanigan to its Customer Advisory Board. Known for her expertise in orchestrating global enterprise data management programs, JuneAn will bolster Provoke's commitment to delivering strategic solutions that emphasize data-centric innovation. Her passion for data management closely aligns with Provoke's own focus, further strengthening our approach to practical, utility-driven technological advancements.

The professional partnership between JuneAn and Provoke traces back to her tenure at Western Digital. This collaboration laid the groundwork for both parties to jointly address complex challenges in the realms of data architecture, governance, and Big Data analytics. Her expertise and passion for data made her an ideal partner for Provoke's mission and endeavors.

JuneAn's illustrious career is highlighted by roles that showcase her mastery in data management and business intelligence. She has served as Senior Director of Enterprise Business Intelligence at Sun Microsystems, led Global BI Programs at Oracle, directed Business Intelligence and Data Management Strategy at Juniper Networks, and held the position of Vice President in the IT Digital Tech Group at Western Digital. Currently, she is the CIO and Chief Data Officer at FTC Solar. Each role has advanced her ability to deliver enterprise-level solutions in data architecture, data integration, master data management, data governance, and Big Data analytics.

Provoke CEO Andy Lin remarked, "Having someone of JuneAn's caliber on our Customer Advisory Board is a monumental asset. Her deep expertise in the enterprise data management landscape significantly amplifies our capabilities. Her addition marks a pivotal moment in Provoke's pursuit of offering effective, innovative solutions to our clients."

JuneAn Lanigan reciprocated the enthusiasm, stating, "I'm delighted to join a board that is setting the direction for technology services, fusing innovation with real-world utility. As a member of Provoke's Customer Advisory Board, I look forward to sharing my insights in data management and business intelligence to further drive the company's commitment to innovation and client success."

With JuneAn joining the board, Provoke embarks on a new chapter aimed at strengthening its leadership in developing technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. This significant move allows Provoke to further instill customer perspectives into its strategic decision-making and product development.

About Provoke

Provoke is obsessed with helping clients innovate and disrupt, and we've been doing it for over 20 years. Our multi-disciplinary teams accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies such as ML, AI (including GenAI), Blockchain, and AR/VR, multiplying the value of new and existing cloud-based solutions. From ideation to strategy, planning, engineering, and scaling, Provoke has helped 550+ clients deliver winning digital experiences for employees, customers, and the future. For more on how Provoke is shaping the future of business through technology, follow us on LinkedIn.

