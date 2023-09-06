Anzeige
WKN: A2QRSP | ISIN: SE0015657788 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FE
Frankfurt
06.09.23
09:15 Uhr
8,150 Euro
+0,030
+0,37 %
06.09.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ACQ BURE AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (117/23)

ACQ Bure AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Conditional on that the shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to
delist the shares in ACQ Bure AB. 

Short name:   ACQ SPAC  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015657788
----------------------------
Order book ID: 219986   
----------------------------

Provided that the shares have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market, the last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be September
19, 2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
