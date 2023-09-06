Anzeige
NEURONES: 8.1% net profit in 1st half 2023

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st half 2023 results Nanterre, September 6, 2023 (after trading)

8.1% net profit in 1st half 2023

Financial statements as at June 30 (audited in € millions)H1 20222022H1 2023
Revenues327.1665.4368.7
Business operating profit*38.4 (11.7%)77 (11.6%)41.8 (11.3%)
Operating profit37 (11.3%)72.9 (11%)39.5 (10.7%)
Net financial profit(0.3)01.9
Tax on earnings(10.9)(21.1)(11.4)
Net profit after tax25.8 (7.9%)51.8 (7.8%)30 (8.1%)
of which, group share22.144.325.4
Staff at end of period6,0476,4066,580


* before cost of bonus shares.

Achievements

At the end of the first half of the year and after auditing:

  • operating profit confirmed at 10.7% of revenues;
  • net profit rose sharply (+16.3%) to €30 million;
  • net cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased significantly (€261.3m vs. €232.2m the previous year).

Outlook

NEURONES confirms its forecasts for the year as a whole:

  • revenues of more than €730 million,
  • operating profit of around 10%.

About NEURONES

With 6,600 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-first-half-2023-results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1deec83-1eee-4c94-afe1-14f4362be794)

