Lund's Fisheries Inc.: With Market Squid Certification, Lund's Fisheries Now Offers Five MSC-Certified Products

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Celebrating its 70th year in the seafood business next year, Lund's Fisheries has spent years investing in the sustainability of its products. The latest result of this effort is this August's certification of the company's activity in the California market squid fishery, which was certified as sustainable and in compliance with Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) standards. Market squid is now the fifth fishery product offered by Lund's to have achieved MSC certification.

"Completing the sustainability certification of our third squid fishery reaffirms our long-standing commitment to responsible fishing practices and environmental stewardship," said Wayne Reichle, President of Lund's Fisheries, who represents the third generation of his family leading the company. "Every year, sustainably sourced seafood grows as an important part of our domestic and export seafood markets; our certified squid, scup, and scallop products are at the forefront of our strategy to meet that demand."

The market squid certification, reviewed by independent third-party auditor SCS Global Services, was accomplished in partnership with two other California producers, Del Mar Seafoods and Silver Bay Seafoods. Like the other four MSC certifications earned by Lund's Fisheries, the review evaluated the fishery against a rigorous set of sustainable fishing guidelines, confirming the health of the market squid stock, ensuring the effectiveness of its fisheries management program, and certifying the fishery's minimal environmental impact.

Lund's Fisheries vessels at sea

Market squid is the third Lund's Fisheries squid product to be MSC certified, following its two east coast squid fisheries, Doryteuthis (Loligo pealeii) in 2018 and Illex illecebrosus in 2019. Lund's Fisheries is now the only domestic seafood producer to offer all three U.S. species of MSC-certified squid. Several of Lund's other major fisheries have also been certified, in addition to its squid operations: the company's scup fishery was certified in 2022, and its Atlantic scallop fishery has been certified since 2013.

Lund's Fisheries' market squid fleet fishes out of the Port of Hueneme, California, with additional processing facilities located in Ventura and Santa Cruz counties. Fishing operations are concentrated in southern California, near the Channel Islands, and in the north near Monterrey Bay.

About Lund's Fisheries Inc.

Lund's Fisheries, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned company and a primary producer of fresh and frozen seafood located in Cape May, N.J. Lund's purchases, produces and distributes nearly 75 million pounds of fresh and frozen fish annually. Its fresh and frozen domestic sales stretch nationwide while its frozen exports extend to markets around the world. Lund's Fisheries is committed to developing and managing systems and practices to fish within sustainable limits and track its products back to the harvest location to ensure they are sourced from fisheries that are well-managed, certified as sustainable or actively working towards implementing more responsible and sustainable harvesting practices.

