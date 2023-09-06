Nexity continues to refocus on France with the disposal of its development activities in Portugal

NEXITY CONTINUES TO REFOCUS ON FRANCE WITH THE DISPOSAL OF ITSDEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES IN PORTUGAL

Paris, September 6th 2023, 6pm CET

Following the sale of its Polish subsidiary, which was completed in July 2023, and as part of the refocusing of its development activities in France, Nexity announces the disposal of its activities in Portugal to Orion European Real Estate Fund V, a real estate fund managed by Orion Capital Managers.

"These two disposals are perfectly in line with the strategy of reallocating capital to activities in France, in accordance with the timetable announced by Nexity in February 2023 at the time of its annual results. The proceeds from the disposals and the reduction in working capital requirement generated by the extinctive management of the remaining international operations will help to reduce the Group's debt and finance our operations in the field of sustainable cities." - Véronique Bédague, Chairwoman and CEO of Nexity.

NEXITY - LIFE TOGETHER

With 8,500 employees and €4.7 billion in revenue in 2022, Nexity is France's leading comprehensive real estate operator, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our strategy as a comprehensive real estate operator is designed to serve all our clients: individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose, "Life together", expresses our commitment to creating sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods and cities that let our clients connect and reconnect. Nexity has been ranked France's number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA for the fourth year in a row, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), was included in the Best Workplaces 2021 ranking and was awarded Great Place to Work® certification in September 2022.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext's Compartment A and the SBF 120.

