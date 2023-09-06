Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR)

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights August 31, 2023 265,079,745 Theoretical number of voting rights: 265,079,745 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 264,975,102

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at May 31, 2023 266,817,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at June 30, 2023 266,817,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at July 31, 2023 265,079,745 Exercise of stock options 0

Key financial dates:

2023 nine-month results: November 8, 2023

"Quiet period1" starts October 9, 2023



2023 annual results: February 15, 2024

Quiet period1" starts January 16, 2024



General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrandgroup.com

