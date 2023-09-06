AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech Group Announces Newly Released Passive Product Lines for RF Industry

New Passive Components Provide Exceptional Performance, Reliability, and Versatility and Complement Active LNA Product Line

Additional New Product Announcements Expected by Year End 2023

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / AmpliTech Group, Inc (Nasdaq:AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, and designer of complete 5G/6G systems, today announced the launch of its latest passive product lines featuring Directional Couplers, Power Dividers, and Quadrature Hybrids. These state-of-the-art components are poised to provide better solutions for the RF industry with their with their exceptional performance, reliability, and versatility. These new products complement the Company's highly regarded active LNA product line.

Directional Couplers: AmpliTech's new line of Directional Couplers presents a high performance solution in signal splitting and monitoring technology. Designed with precision and engineered for high performance, these couplers provide accurate power division while maintaining signal integrity. With a wide range of coupling ratios and frequency options, these Directional Couplers are ideal for a variety of applications, including telecommunications, radar systems, and aerospace technology.

Power Dividers: Our Power Dividers stand as a testament to AmpliTech's commitment to delivering innovative solutions through a strategic Research and Development business plan. Built to handle high-power RF signals, these dividers ensure minimal signal loss during distribution. Whether for in-building wireless systems or distributed antenna systems, AmpliTech's Power Dividers offer unparalleled efficiency and signal fidelity, making them an essential choice for RF engineers and system integrators.

Quadrature Hybrid 90-degree Couplers: AmpliTech's Quadrature Hybrid 90-degree Coupler components pave the way for seamless integration in phase-critical applications. These hybrids excel in creating two signals with precisely controlled phase separation, making them indispensable for quadrature modulators, demodulators, and phase shifters. Their compact design and outstanding electrical performance make them an indispensable asset in RF design and experimentation.

Mr. Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group, expressed his excitement about the new product lines: "We are delighted to introduce these new passive RF components to the market. Our purpose is to expand our existing product lines and offer both passive and active solutions to our existing customer base, and to increase both our top and bottom lines. These products embody our dedication to engineering excellence and innovation. By providing engineers and researchers with tools that empower their work, we contribute to the advancement of RF technology as a whole."

Furthermore, Mr. Maqbool added, "Releasing new product lines is part of our ongoing strategy to become a one stop shop for exceptional performance RF products, we are very proud to see the results of our R&D investments becoming a reality, these product lines are just the start of a few more new products that we will be introducing to the market before the end of this year."

AmpliTech's new Directional Couplers, Power Dividers, and Quadrature Hybrid 90-degree Couplers are available for immediate order by contacting our sales team at sales@AmpliTechinc.com or by contacting our sales representatives listed in our website at www.amplitechinc.com

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of our focused team's unique skills, experience and dedication, which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business. For more information, visit: www.amplitechgroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its o?cers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to execute its business plan as anticipated; (ii) trends affecting the Company's ?nancial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identi?ed and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's ?lings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

