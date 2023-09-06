Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.09.2023 | 18:16
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NAGRA and Eluvio Deliver Industry-First Decentralized, Secure, and Just-in-Time Solution for Premium Video Distribution with Forensic Watermarking

DJ NAGRA and Eluvio Deliver Industry-First Decentralized, Secure, and Just-in-Time Solution for Premium Video Distribution with Forensic Watermarking 

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
NAGRA and Eluvio Deliver Industry-First Decentralized, Secure, and Just-in-Time Solution for Premium Video Distribution 
with Forensic Watermarking 
2023-09-06 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NAGRA NexGuard Streaming session-based watermarking is applied in the Eluvio Blockchain Content Fabric as part of an 
end-to-end trustless content security model for streaming at scale 
 
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Berkeley (CA), USA - September 6, 2023 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) 
company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, and 
Blockchain Content Fabric pioneer, Eluvio, today announced the integration of NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking to 
secure playback of TV, films, and other premium video via the Eluvio Content Fabric and complementary Eluvio Media 
Wallet. This milestone is the industry's first integration of forensic watermarking into Eluvio's global blockchain 
Fabric for premium content distribution. 
The Eluvio Content Fabric is an open and decentralized, streaming, content distribution, and storage network built for 
the third generation Internet. Companies, artists and brands whose premium content distribution initiatives have been 
powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Telstra, Warner Bros. Home 
Entertainment, WWE, Dolly Parton, and many others. This new forensic watermarking capability completes the Content 
Fabric's blockchain-controlled trustless, verifiable, and tamper proof content security capabilities that prove, 
protect, and secure content distribution from its source to audiences. NAGRA NexGuard Streaming OTT watermarking is 
applied in the Eluvio Content Fabric as part of an end-to-end trustless content security model and exploits the 
Fabric's native, hyper efficient and low latency global streaming pipeline. 
"Eluvio is at the vanguard of decentralized, high performance, and secure content delivery for many of the most 
well-known creators of premium video, and we're very proud to mark this milestone with them as the first forensic 
watermarking solution to be integrated into the Eluvio Content Fabric to deliver the critically important element of 
traceability of content leaks," said Ken Gerstein, VP Sales, NAGRA Anti-Piracy & NexGuard. "NAGRA is committed to 
ensuring that our portfolio of security solutions and services can be integrated and brought forward as more media 
companies start evolving to Web3 and blockchain for premium content distribution." 
"The combination of NAGRA's forensic watermarking and Eluvio's Content Fabric sets a new bar for end-to-end content 
protection for direct video distribution, from publisher to consumer, at scale," said Michelle Munson, co-founder and 
CEO of Eluvio. "Already, the Content Fabric protocol ensures on-demand and live video assets are encrypted with 
traditional and new trustless cryptography for content owners and backed by built-in blockchain contracts and on chain 
policy that manage and enforce authorization of content playout. Now, thanks to our integration with NAGRA, NexGuard 
Streaming OTT forensic watermarking can also be applied automatically and dynamically to each output stream and tied to 
the individual recipient. Indeed, all authorizations and accounting of a content's life cycle-from audience reporting 
to rights management to version history-are realizable directly in the Eluvio Content Fabric, recorded in its ledger, 
provable, and tamper free. We look forward to bringing this joint integration with NAGRA to our customers across the 
media and entertainment industry." 
 
NAGRA and Eluvio at IBC 2023 
NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking is part of a comprehensive line-up of solutions to help those involved in the 
production and distribution of valuable video content guard against service and content piracy. 
For more information about NAGRA's forensic watermarking services, click HERE. To schedule a meeting to learn more 
about NAGRA at IBC 2023 (Stand 1.C81), please click HERE. 
To schedule a meeting or to learn about Eluvio's show programming at IBC 2023 (Eluvio stand Hall 8.MS5), please click 
HERE. 
 
About NAGRA 
NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience 
solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide 
with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling 
compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X 
(Twitter) and LinkedIn. 
 
About Eluvio 
Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is the creator of the Content Fabric Protocol, a decentralized (blockchain-controlled) open 
content distribution and storage protocol transforming the economics and delivery of premium video and digital media. 
The Content Fabric is a global network of nodes running the Content Fabric Protocol, providing a complete media 
delivery pipeline replacing legacy media clouds and CDNs. Features include live and file-based video and content 
publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, streaming, on chain authorization of content, and minting of tokens and 
other on-chain proof of ownership for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose 
content distribution have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY 
Pictures, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent 
filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, 
founders and inventors of Aspera and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received 
numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional 
Association, National Broadcasters Association (NAB) Product of the Year and is recognized with 11 US patents. 
 
Media contacts 
NAGRA 
Christina Anderson 
Senior Director - Communications 
christina.anderson@nagra.com 
+41 79 232 29 64 
+41 21 732 06 26 
 
Eluvio 
+1-865-896-9786 
PR@Eluv.io 
 
Technical Details 
The Eluvio Content Fabric is a decentralized and open architecture content streaming, distribution, and blockchain 
security protocol implemented in a global network of nodes. All output, including HLS and DASH streaming to end user 
clients, is generated just-in-time from base content objects. Content object parts are encrypted with both AES and a 
second layer of encryption (a proxy re-encryption, using elliptic curve crypto) for trustless storage throughout the 
Fabric nodes. When a playable Fabric URL is requested by a client, the Fabric node serving the request generates 
streaming manifests and output segments built from the parts 'just-in-time'. This process re-encrypts the output for 
the recipient using the trustless re-encryption and strong DRM. All of this is controlled via authorization against 
blockchain contracts that back each content object and store its current version hashes and on chain policy governing 
encryption. Integrating NAGRA watermarking allows the Content Fabric also to individually watermark each output stream 
dynamically for its recipient. Specifically, Eluvio generates A/B versions of the base content object parts upon 
publishing. For streaming output, the just-in-time transcoding pipeline integrates NAGRA's watermarking. This process 
is tamper-proof given that the authorization of the client is already based on the client's blockchain identity and 
secured by its signature and tied to self-verifying content details from the Content Fabric's on-chain versioning of 
the served content. 
The Eluvio Content Fabric enables simplified, hyper-efficient, and just-in-time video distribution from the source 
(stream or file), without making file copies - and without the use of costly third-party cloud storage, transcoding, 
OVP, or CDN providers. The hyper-efficiency of the platform can cut end-to-end costs by up to 80%, as compared to the 
cost of conventional cloud and CDN solutions. Its built-in delivery capability enables ultra-low latency, high-quality 
4K video streaming for content creators and owners to support new entertainment experiences. It creates new 
monetization opportunities for video archives; AVOD, SVOD, FAST, direct-to-consumer (D2C) OTT channels; live streamed 
events; Web3 digital collectables and interactive multimedia/video NFTs; XR experiences; and loyalty and fan engagement 
programs with integrated ticketing, tokens, and payments. Eluvio also offers three "Powered by Eluvio" service levels 
with Web3-native turnkey and brandable websites, storefronts, and video marketplaces. 
The Eluvio Media Wallet is a consumer application that acts as a digital vault and enables consumers to stream and 
purchase content via credit cards or crypto wallets. Through open APIs, the Media Wallet can be embedded into any media 
storefront or experience. The Eluvio Media Wallet is available on browsers and across major Connected TV platforms 
(including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV) with more than1600 device platforms and growing-expanding the reach of 
the Eluvio Content Fabric to mainstream consumers at scale. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Kudelski Group 
       route de Genève 22-24 
       1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 21 732 01 01 
Fax:     +41 21 732 01 00 
E-mail:    info@nagra.com 
Internet:   https://www.nagra.com 
ISIN:     CH0012268360

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.