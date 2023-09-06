Linkfire A/S will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to treat the initiated delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm later in H2 2023

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) On July 17, Linkfire A/S announced its intention to initiate a delisting of its shares from the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (the "Proposal"), subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM").

Linkfire has previously announced that the EGM to treat the Proposal will be held in August 2023. Today, Linkfire announces that the EGM to treat the Proposal will be held later in the second half of 2023.

