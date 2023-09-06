Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSVL | ISIN: DK0061550811 | Ticker-Symbol: 7WI
Frankfurt
06.09.23
08:04 Uhr
0,092 Euro
-0,015
-14,23 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINKFIRE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2023 | 18:26
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linkfire A/S will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to treat the initiated delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm later in H2 2023

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) On July 17, Linkfire A/S announced its intention to initiate a delisting of its shares from the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (the "Proposal"), subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM").

Linkfire has previously announced that the EGM to treat the Proposal will be held in August 2023. Today, Linkfire announces that the EGM to treat the Proposal will be held later in the second half of 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Linkfire's Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest FK AB
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire

Linkfire empowers music marketing for millions of artists and creators. Through smart links generated with its proprietary technology, Linkfire connects billions of fans with their favorite artists, driving streams, sales, and fan engagement, providing leading data insights, superior user experience, and a quality marketplace for fans, artists, and creators.

Linkfire's customers and partners count many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Apple, Amazon, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music, in addition to thousands of artists and creators directly.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm (LINKFI), you can find more information on investors.linkfire.com.

Attachments

Linkfire A/S will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting to treat the initiated delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm later in H2 2023

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781278/linkfire-as-will-hold-an-extraordinary-general-meeting-to-treat-the-initiated-delisting-of-its-shares-from-nasdaq-first-north-premier-growth-market-stockholm-later-in-h2-2023

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.